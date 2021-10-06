JdV by Hyatt debuts in Italy

Hyatt Hotels has welcomed the opening of the first JdV by Hyatt branded hotel in Italy – the Tribune Hotel.

The newly renovated upscale property, operated by AG Group’s AG Hotels, features 52 unique bedrooms.

It joins Hyatt’s existing portfolio in Italy: Hyatt Centric Murano Venice, Hyatt Centric Milano Centrale and Park Hyatt Milan.

Hotels within the JdV by Hyatt portfolio cater to free-spirited guests seeking vibrant and socially inclusive stays – bringing travellers and locals from all walks of life together.

The Tribune Hotel, offering contemporary features and colourful and eclectic rooms, is thoughtfully designed to help guests work, relax and socialise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Situated just off the Via Veneto, made famous in Federico Fellini’s film La Dolce Vita, and opposite the Villa Borghese in the famous Ludovisi neighbourhood, the hotel inspires playful travel.

Set among some of the best-known museums, shops and cafes, the family-friendly hotel is within walking distance to some of the city’s major tourist attractions such as the Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain and is well connected by public transport for reaching the Colosseo.

“We are excited to welcome guests and locals with our heartfelt and joy-driven service,” said Maria Chiara Picardi, director of sales marketing for the hotel.

“As the capital of Italy, Rome symbolises everything the country is renowned for, spectacular food and wine, and rich cultural heritage. In keeping with the spirit of the JdV by Hyatt brand, the vibrant design and ambience of The Tribune Hotel is a true reflection of its beautiful neighbourhood.”