American Airlines welcomes the Airbus A321XLR to the fleet

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines is “suite-ening” its premium cross-country experience with the debut of the Airbus A321XLR in its fleet. Customers can purchase tickets now on aa.com and via American’s mobile app for the inaugural flight — Flight 3 on Dec. 18 from New York (JFK) to Los Angeles (LAX).

“Designed for long journeys with comfort and style at the forefront, American is thrilled to be the first U.S. airline to operate the A321XLR,” said Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “Whether customers are traveling from coast to coast or across the ocean, American’s newest aircraft demonstrates our commitment to providing a premium travel experience.”

American received delivery of its first A321XLR with a three-cabin layout on Oct. 22, arriving directly from Airbus’ Hamburg, Germany, aircraft assembly line.

Each A321XLR will feature 20 Flagship Suite® seats, 12 Premium Economy seats and 123 Main Cabin seats. The aircraft will initially operate on U.S. transcontinental routes, offering customers American’s newly debuted Flagship Suite® lie-flat seats that elevate travel with privacy doors, more personal storage space, a wireless charging pad, cocktail tray and a personal reading light.

As American takes delivery of more A321XLR aircraft, the type will expand to other routes, including international service in the first half of 2026, with additional details coming soon.

A refined premium travel journey

As part of the Flagship Suite® service, customers receive Priority check-in, security, boarding and baggage handling as well as access to the Greenwich Lounge™ experience at JFK that offers elevated dining and unique cocktails in a luxurious, relaxing atmosphere.

Inflight Flagship Suite® service also offers a multicourse meal curated to pair with award-winning wines, premium amenity kits containing an array of luxury skincare items and a comfy duvet blanket accompanied with a refreshing dual-sided pillow with cool touch fabric on one side and traditional fabric on the other.

Customers who choose the airline’s new Premium Economy seats on the XLR will enjoy an enhanced winged headrest for increased privacy, calf and footrests for relaxing comfort, wireless charging and enhanced dining with hot meal entrees. On board, customers will find a personal amenity kit with premium skincare products and can comfortably rest with an Ostrichpillow® lumbar pillow and crepe weave blanket.