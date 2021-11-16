Dubai Airshow: Jazeera Airways grows all-Airbus fleet

Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos.

The deal was signed by Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways chief executive, and Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International, at the Dubai Air Show.

Marwan Boodai, chairman Jazeera Airways, said: “Jazeera Airways is pleased to extend its long-term relationship with Airbus further with this significant new order.

“We will effectively double our current fleet size to 35 aircraft by 2026.

“The airline has pulled out of the pandemic strongly in quarter three with a return to profitability.

“We have exciting expansion plans ahead, which will further boost our contribution to the Kuwait economy and in particular the travel sector.”

Jazeera Airways commenced operations in 2005.

It operates regionally and internationally serving Middle East, Europe and Asia.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Jazeera Airways through this latest agreement which will add an additional 28 Airbus aircraft to its all-Airbus fleet,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International.

“The A320neo Family is without doubt the best platform to support Jazeera Airways’ growth plans.

“This is the perfect illustration of how Airbus helps escort the growth of its successful customers.”