James to lead Guyana Tourism Authority

The Guyana Tourism Authority has promoted deputy director Carla James to the top job.

She will succeed the current director, Brian Mullis, on May 1st following the conclusion of his two-year contract and becomes the first ever indigenous woman to assume the position.

James, a proud Akawaio and native of Kamarang Village in the Upper Mazaruni Region, was unanimously identified as the superior and most suitable candidate at the end of a rigorous four-stage selection process conducted by the board of directors.

“Carla James is uniquely qualified to lead Destination Guyana as our new director of tourism,” said Donald Sinclair, chair of the board of directors of the Guyana Tourism Authority.

“In her we have found a leader who is not only professionally well-versed in our destination and industry sector, but someone with tremendous national pride and heritage, both of which are essential components for strengthening our tourism strategy going forward.

“Her ascension to the role of director will also be a tremendous source of inspiration to many young women who now have proof that women of all ethnicities can shatter glass ceilings and go where previously they feared to tread”

In her capacity as director, James will lend a breadth of managerial and industry experience, with a proven track record for institutional strengthening, financial management, and destination planning, marketing and management, spanning 19 years in her professional career.

“I am filled with a great sense of pride and accomplishment. It has been an amazing journey of learning, apprenticeship, training and experiences; and I am extremely honoured to take on the role of the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority and serve the place I am so proud to call home,” added James.

“Our work plays a significant role in helping to protect our precious natural landscapes and wildlife and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly.

“During a time when community is needed most, I look forward to supporting my own by continuing to push Destination Guyana forward alongside our valued industry partners.”

The new director will assume leadership during what is easily the most severe and dynamic time for the global tourism industry – the Covid-19 crisis.

Her task will be to lead her team through the implementation of an industry recovery strategy, building on what has been established over the last years and pivoting based on the new normal for the travel industry.