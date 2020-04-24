Etihad Airways launches latest passenger flights

Etihad Airways will operate a series of passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to several destinations on its global route network over the coming weeks.

The flights come as the airline prepares for the anticipated wider relaunch of commercial services.

For now branded as repatriation flights, the services will also allow Etihad to carry essential belly-hold cargo such as perishables, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

Return flights are also repatriating United Arab Emirates nationals back to Abu Dhabi.

See below for the full schedule:

Amsterdam: April 24, 25, 27, 29 and May 2, 6, 9, 13

Barcelona: April 30 and May 7, 10, 14

Brussels: April 24, 26 and May 1, 3, 8, 10, 15

Chicago: April 25

Frankfurt: April 25 and May 3, 10

Jakarta: April 30 and May 7, 14

Kuala Lumpur: May 2, 9

London Heathrow: April 25, 29, 30 and May 2, 6, 9, 13

Manila: April 24, 28, 30 and May 1, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Melbourne: April 24, 28 and May 1, 5, 8, 12, 15

Seoul Incheon: April 25, 28, 30 and May 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14

Singapore: April 28 and May 5, 12

Tokyo Narita: April 27

Zurich: April 24, 26 and May 1, 3, 8, 10, 15