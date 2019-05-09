Trans Guyana Airways launches new Amsterdam connection

Trans Guyana Airways has announced a new route to Guyana from Amsterdam International Airport Schiphol.

Launched in in collaboration with KLM, the route will launch on Sunday.

Flying to Eugene F. Correia International Airport (Ogle, Guyana) through Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport (Suriname), this new route brings Europe closer to Guyana.

With a total transfer time of just 12 hours and direct access from Amsterdam, Schiphol in the Netherlands, it will also offer further connections from other parts of Europe and Asia.

The twice-weekly flight, departing from Amsterdam on Sundays and Mondays at 11:30 will become the fastest route for European travellers to Guyana.

Despite requiring a change of plane in Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport (Suriname), travellers will be in transit and therefore will not require a Suriname visa or need to clear customs or immigration.

Luggage will be checked all the way through.

Bookable via KLM.com and Transguyana.net, the two-hour Trans Guyana transfer will be onboard the airline’s Beech 1900D flying from Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport (Suriname) to Eugene F. Correia International Airport (Ogle, Guyana), connecting with KLM’s direct flight from Amsterdam, Schiphol.

Eugene F. Correia International Airport (Ogle, Guyana) is located just ten minutes away from the heart of Guyana’s capital city, Georgetown, offering ideal access for travellers looking to explore the little-known South American country.

Guyana

Largely unknown to the world until recently due to global recognition as a leading sustainable destination, Guyana is a small South American country that represents six ethnicities.

Bordered by Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela, Guyana is part of the revered Guiana Shield, one of the world’s most biodiverse regions that includes many endemic species and is known as South America’s ‘Land of the Giants.’

Guyana possesses Atlantic beaches to the north, pristine mountain ranges to the west, seemingly never-ending savannahs to the south and 18 per cent of the world’s tropical rainforests.