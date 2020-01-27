Jamaica Tourist Board prepares for return of rum festival

Jamaica Tourist Board has welcomed the launch of the second annual Jamaica Rum Festival during an event at the Campari headquarters in New York.

The festival celebrates and recognises the outsized impact the destination has had on the world with its rum, food and music.

The Jamaica Rum Festival, scheduled for Hope Gardens Feb 29th-March 1st, serves to showcase the distinct culinary and cultural offerings of Jamaica.

Aimed at encouraging new and repeat visitors to experience the vibrant destination, the festival’s location in Kingston also showcases the capital city as a premier entertainment hub.

“As a destination, we have sought to adopt an aggressive marketing strategy to keep Jamaica top of mind for travellers planning their next vacation,” said Philip Rose, Jamaica Tourist Board regional director, north-east United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Part of this strategy is our new brand positioning – Jamaica Heartbeat of the World.

“The Jamaica Rum Festival is an excellent example of our larger-than-life experiences as it combines many of our uniquely Jamaican assets – warm people, rich culture, vibrant entertainment, savoury cuisine, and of course our fiery rum.”

The festival will feature artists such as Protégé, Ky-mani Marley, Freddie McGregor and more.

Throughout the festival, Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum will host interactive seminars with the first female master blender, Joy Spence, and senior blender, David Morrison.

More Information

The Jamaica Tourist Board, founded in 1955, is the national tourism agency of the island and is based in the capital city of Kingston.

The organisation has offices in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London.

Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam and Mumbai.

The Jamaica Tourist Board is considered the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by voters at the World Travel Awards.