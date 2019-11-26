Matthiesen Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa in Germany

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa has appointed Henning Matthiesen to the role of managing director.

The property is considered the flagship of the Oetker Collection.

The 47-year-old hotelier succeeds Frank Marrenbach, who will now devote all his time to his role as chief executive of the Oetker Collection.

In his new job at the legendary grand hotel in Baden Baden, Matthiesen will be able to draw on a wealth of experience which he has acquired during his career to date at some of Europe’s most renowned hotels.

He completed his apprenticeship in Hamburg’s historic Hotel Prem, not far from his hometown of Wedel on the River Elbe.

This was followed by posts in prominent hotels such as Claridge’s in London and Le Royal Monceau in Paris.

He continued his career at a number of Kempinski Group hotels, including the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Munich and the Adlon Kempinski in Berlin, where he held the position of executive assistant manager.

Matthiesen’s first appointment as general manager was in 2007 at Coombe Abbey Hotel, a historic English country house close to Coventry.

This was followed by the task of opening the Augustine Hotel for the Rocco Forte Collection in Prague, a hotel which he ran until 2011.

“My role at Brenners is to write the next chapter in the hotel’s history: to oversee its sensitive development in line with the times, and to ensure it continues to play the expected role at the very peak of the European luxury hotel sector,” stated Matthiesen with regard to his new responsibilities in Baden Baden.

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa stands for more than 145 years of hotel history coupled with future-oriented visions, such as the development of Villa Stéphanie into one of Europe’s leading health spas.