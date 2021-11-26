Jamaica to welcome Stockholm connection next winter

The Jamaica Tourist Board has confirmed that Ving, operated by Sunclass Airlines, will be returning to the destination with direct flights from Stockholm, Sweden.

The fortnightly flying programme will start in November next year and run through to early 2023 as part of the winter season programme 2022/23.

Wing will operate a total of nine rotations for winter 2022/23 with 373 seats on each flight, on its Airbus A330-900neo.

Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism, Jamaica, said: “We are delighted with Ving’s decision to resume direct flights to Jamaica next winter.

“We are encouraged by the tour operator’s trust in our destination, and their charter service will significantly increase Swedish visitors, who usually stay on the island for 14 nights.

“Since reopening our borders last summer, our destination has continued to welcome visitors safely and seamlessly.

“We are prepared and resilient and have been meticulous in our preparations for visitors in the post-Covid-19 world.”

Jamaica has been welcoming back Swedish visitors since borders reopened in June last year.

All travellers aged 12 and over need to show proof of a negative antigen test performed by an accredited lab within three days of travelling.

Home tests are not accepted.

Claes Pellvik, Nordic head of communication, Nordic Leisure Travel Group, said: “Nordic Leisure Travel Group is happy to come back to Jamaica again with non-stop flights Stockholm-Montego Bay for the upcoming winter season 22/23, especially since our previous customer feedback has always been excellent for our Jamaica programme.

“What is new is that we will operate our brand-new Airbus A330-900neo from our own Sunclass Airlines.”