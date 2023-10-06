ITB BookAwards 2024: Opening award goes to the HEYE calendar ’Tales of Amalfi 2024’

The management of ITB Berlin is honouring the wall calendar ’Tales of Amalfi 2024’ as well as Coppenrath Verlag for its special editions of the world-famous classics of Jules Verne. The poster-format wall calendar was chosen by ITB Berlin in cooperation with the RavensBuch bookstore from Friedrichshafen.

Along with the jury’s other honours the Management Awards will be presented at the ITB BookAwards 2024 at ITB Berlin in March 2024. The date and details of the awards ceremony will be announced in mid-January.

Deborah Rothe, jury chair and director of ITB Berlin: “This calendar with its photographs of idyllic places along the Amalfi coast radiates longing for a summer vacation and lust for visiting bella Italia.“

The ITB Management Award is honouring Coppenrath Verlag which has issued a 150th anniversary edition to celebrate the first German translation of the novel “Around the World in Eighty Days” by Jules Verne. Together with the titles “Journey to the Centre of the Earth” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”, it marks the publication of three magnificent special editions in contemporary translation and a new design.

The elaborate design rich in detail as well as fascinating addenda such as maps, letters and dictionary entries from bygone days bring this age back to life. Deborah Rothe adds: “Delving into spectacular adventures in fantastic worlds with these books full of exciting facts on contemporary events is a joy for all the senses – both on first discovery of Jules Verne’s universe and on re-reading the books. Jules Verne created world-famous classics that cast a spell on the reader to this day, and which thanks to Coppenrath’s sumptuous editions do not simply adorn people’s bookshelves.“

The aim of the ITB BookAwards is to focus attention beyond national borders on the broad spectrum of important travel and tourism publications. ITB Berlin is collaborating with Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels. The ITB BookAwards do not confer prize money.

ADVERTISEMENT