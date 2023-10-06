Travelsoft welcomes Capza investment to bolster travel tech consolidation strategy

Travel Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) group Travelsoft is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionise the travel tech industry. Today, Travelsoft welcomed Capza, a prominent investment firm, through its Flex Equity Mid-Market II fund, to accelerate and fortify the company’s ongoing consolidation strategy.

Capza acquires a minority stake in Travelsoft, further enhancing the company’s financial backing and strategic guidance. Founder and CEO Christian Sabbagh retains a significant majority of shares, owning over 70% of the company. In collaboration with other key stakeholders, including founders of acquired companies and managers, the collective ownership of the management team exceeds 85% of the shares.

Having previously been supported by Andera Partners (ActoMezz funds) since 2019, particularly during the most recent acquisitions: Travel Compositor, a B2B booking engine provider to travel companies headquartered in Spain, which was acquired in March of this year, and in 2022, Germany-based Traffics, which offers innovative and customer-oriented development of consulting. Both companies, together with Orchestra, the leading platform in France, conform now the Travelsoft group.

The group, which was founded in Paris in 2000, transacts bookings in the order of €5 billion annually through over 300 tour operators connected to 600 suppliers in over 40 countries, mainly in Europe and the Americas. With the three platforms, Travelsoft group has grown to employ over 200 travel technology experts globally, and generates annual revenues of over €35 million.

Christian Sabbagh, Founder & CEO of Travelsoft expressed his enthusiasm regarding the investment, stating, “This investment from Capza will allow Travelsoft to further advance its tech innovations, while fueling the group’s momentum. With Capza on board, we’re geared to accelerate growth, acquire more companies, and drive our strategic vision. Travelsoft remains dedicated to driving innovation in the travel technology sector, delivering cutting- edge solutions that empower the industry and enhance travel experiences for consumers.”

