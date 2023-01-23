IntercityHotel Berlin Airport BER opens doors at Berlin Brandenburg Airport

It’s hard to get any closer: with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony, the IntercityHotel Berlin Airport BER opened directly on Willy-Brandt-Platz at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on 19 January 2023.

The six-storey 3-star hotel offers guests from all over the world around 360 rooms, five meeting and conference rooms, a sauna and fitness area as well as a restaurant and hotel bar. Terminals 1 and 2 of BER Airport are within walking distance.

Christian Hentschel, mayor of the municipality of Schönefeld in Brandenburg, said on the occasion of the opening: “We are very pleased to welcome another Deutsche Hospitality property directly at the airport with the IntercityHotel. The owner, Dietz AG, and the operator, Deutsche Hospitality, are thus ensuring sustainable growth in the region and creating jobs in the immediate vicinity.”

Dr Wolfgang Dietz, Managing Director of Dietz AG, adds: “For Dietz AG, the IntercityHotel is a sustainable investment in the region. For us, the Berlin-Brandenburg location and BER Airport are beacon projects for sustainable, regional construction with international appeal.”

The new IntercityHotel with a gross floor area of around 14,000 square metres is the second hotel in the direct vicinity of the terminals, alongside the Steigenberger Hotel, and adds the 3-star category to the hotel offering at BER. Like the Steigenberger Airport Hotel, it is part of the Deutsche Hospitality portfolio. Another IntercityHotel, the IntercityHotel Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, is also located near the airport. It is located not far from the station at BER Airport – Terminal 5 (Schönefeld).

Josef Dolp, Chief Operations Officer Deutsche Hospitality: “Berlin-Brandenburg and the airport are immensely important locations for Deutsche Hospitality. With a total of six hotels and further projects in the pipeline, we have a team in Berlin that is looking forward to welcoming business travellers and tourists from all over the world to the German capital. The IntercityHotel is ideal for pre- and post-travel overnight stays and stopovers for business travellers, as well as families.”

Aletta von Massenbach, Chairwoman of the Management Board of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “The new Intercityhotel is an asset for our airport. It means that our passengers can now choose from a range of accommodation options directly at BER. Willy-Brandt-Platz will also gain in urbanity and flair when more guests from all over the world stay there.”

Mathias Rusch, General Manager IntercityHotel Berlin Brandenburg BER: “Berlin Brandenburg Airport is the beginning and the end of unforgettable journeys. With the new IntercityHotel, you are not only in the middle of the action, but also part of a community of international travellers. The whole team at the hotel is looking forward to welcoming guests to our hotel.”

The IntercityHotel Berlin Airport BER joins the extensive portfolio of IntercityHotel: with over 40 hotels in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, China and the Middle East.

