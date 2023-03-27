Minor Hotels promotes Georges Farhat to cluster general manager

Georges Farhat has been appointed as cluster general manager of Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites and La Suite Dubai Hotel & Apartments.

With almost 30 years of industry experience and strong operational, interpersonal, and commercial expertise, Farhat is well-equipped to continue driving record performance in his new role overseeing the management and operations of these two properties.

Farhat joined Minor Hotels to lead Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites through pre-opening in the midst of the global pandemic. Since then, he has successfully positioned it as one of standout properties in the city, delivering record numbers for two consecutive years.

In 2023, the property is set to open new facilities, including flexible meeting rooms, an exclusive Avani club, and a Lebanese-inspired restaurant, La Sirene.

In addition to his role at Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Farhat will also manage the full renovation and conversion of La Suite Dubai Hotel & Apartments, which will become an NH Collection-flagged property by the end of the year.

The property features 265 keys, including guest rooms, suites, and one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and a wide range of facilities, including an all-day dining outlet, lobby lounge, kids’ club, meeting spaces, a gym, tennis court and recreational spaces, as well as leasable retail areas.

“We’re excited to announce Georges Farhat’s new role as cluster general manager of Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites and La Suite Dubai Hotel & Apartments. His impressive knowledge of the hospitality industry and exceptional achievements at Avani Palm View have been significant in establishing Minor Hotels as a market leader in the region. We offer our warmest congratulations to Georges and are confident he will bring even more success to both properties,” said Amir Golbarg, senior vice president operations, Middle East & Africa.

Source: Hotelier Middle East