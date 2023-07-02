India’s SpiceJet broadens sales capacity with Hahn Air

India’s SpiceJet has expanded its partnership with Hahn Air to further increase its market reach. The Indian low-cost carrier recently signed an interline agreement with Hahn Air.

By now combining two Hahn Air solutions, SpiceJet benefits from a comprehensive distribution set-up that will give the airline truly global coverage in the Global Distribution Systems (GDSs). In addition, SpiceJet takes advantage of interlining opportunities within the leading Hahn Air partner network encompassing more than 350 airlines.

Since 2016, SpiceJet has already been relying on Hahn Air’s H1-Air product to gain access to the GDS world under the H1 code. The H1-Air product by Hahn Air enables airlines to sell their flights through 100,000 travel agents in 190 markets. Now, SpiceJet is elevating their indirect distribution strategy by means of an interline agreement with Hahn Air, thereby making their flights available under their own SG code for all travel agents using the Amadeus GDS. Hahn Air will act as the validating carrier and all SpiceJet flights can be issued on the insolvency-safe Hahn Air ticket.

“We are proud to welcome SpiceJet into our portfolio of interline partners”, says Adriana C. Carrelli, Vice President Airline Business at Hahn Air. “By combining two Hahn Air products, SpiceJet is advancing their distribution strategy, tapping into new markets and expanding their customer reach. We are looking forward to contributing to SpiceJet’s business success and to supporting them in their future growth.”

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are delighted to partner with Hahn Air for distribution of our flights to over 190 markets that will help international passengers to seamlessly travel across various parts of India and beyond with ease. The interline agreement with Hahn Air and the strong distribution network of 350 airlines will positively benefit SpiceJet to increase its global reach under its own SG code.”

ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet is an Indian low-cost carrier headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. The airline serves various destinations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. In 2022, SpiceJet earned several accolades, including Safety Performer of the Year by DIAL and Wings India Aviation Innovation Award 2022. Most recently, SpiceJet received the Bronze Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. SpiceJet’s fleet comprises of 27 Boeing and eight DHC Q400 aircraft.

Travel agents can book SpiceJet flights in all GDSs under the H1 code and in the Amadeus GDS under the SG code. By choosing Hahn Air as the validating carrier, they can issue the flights on the insolvency-safe HR-169 ticket.

Source: https://asianaviation.com/