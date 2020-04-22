Boeing rejigs senior leadership for post-Covid 19 world

Boeing has key confirmed leadership changes aimed at driving greater cross-company integration.

The moves are also designed to align enterprise services to current business conditions while increasing value; streamlining senior leadership roles and responsibilities; and preparing now for the post-pandemic industry footprint.

The changes are effective May 1st.

A newly formed group — enterprise operations, finance and strategy — will consolidate several important areas, bringing together teams responsible for manufacturing, supply chain and operations, finance, enterprise performance, strategy, enterprise services and administration.

Led by Greg Smith, executive vice president, enterprise operations, and chief financial officer, this new global organisation will embed operational excellence and consistent lean principles across Boeing and its supply chain, and restore production and supply chain health as Boeing and the broader aerospace industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporate audit will join Smith’s new group and continue to report directly to the Boeing board of directors audit committee as it does today, providing independent, objective assurance and advisory services to improve company operations.

Jenette Ramos, senior vice president of manufacturing, supply chain and operations, will bring 34 years of Boeing experience, leadership and operational skills to a special assignment in support of Smith and Boeing chief executive, David Calhoun.

The company also is combining its legal and core compliance programs, including global trade controls, ethics and business conduct, into a single organisation led by Brett Gerry, chief legal officer and executive vice president of global compliance.

This approach will enhance Boeing’s already compliance and internal governance program through focused accountability for, and a more integrated approach to, Boeing compliance responsibilities.

To accelerate this important work and to build on the existing strength of its compliance and ethics program, Boeing soon will name a chief compliance officer who will be responsible for leading the company’s compliance, ethics and trade control activities.

Finally, Boeing government operations, led by executive vice president Tim Keating, will assume responsibility for the company’s global spectrum management activities, which ensure the safe, efficient and compliant use of radio frequency spectrum in Boeing products and operations.

“I am confident these changes will drive greater alignment among our functions; better equip our commercial, defence and space, and services businesses to deliver on customer commitments in a changing marketplace; and support our continuous efforts to develop talent through challenging leadership assignments,” said Calhoun.