Heathrow prepares T4 for summer reopening

On 14 June Terminal 4 will reopen to travellers for the first time in over 2 years as part of our long-standing plan to ramp up airport capacity ahead of the summer. Qatar Airways will be the first to move, followed by around 30 airlines over the following month.

The move will allow Terminal 4 airlines more check in space and stand capacity as well as access to their premium facilities, and will also free up space in Terminals 2, 3 and 5 ahead of the summer peak. Over the last two years, we have taken the opportunity to refurbish many parts of Terminal 4, including upgrading toilets, air conditioning and hold baggage screening machines.

Local buses, Piccadilly Line underground services and the Elizabeth line will operate into T4 from 14 June to provide easy access for passengers and colleagues. A wide range of retail, food and beverage outlets will be available, and more will open over the summer as airline occupancy increases.

Overall, our ramp up plan is on track, though it is not always easy to balance supply and demand during this intense recovery phase. We are recruiting up to 1,000 new security officers and other colleagues, and supporting airlines and handlers in their recruitment programmes. We have increased our customer service team to help manage queues in check in, make sure passengers are ready for security and make sure people can catch their flights.

Operations at Heathrow have run smoothly over the half term holiday, as a result of good planning and collaboration between airport, airlines, handlers and Border Force. At peak times there have been longer queues than usual at check in, security, immigration and baggage reclaim, but it has been well organised and has kept moving. We are grateful for the patience of our passengers and the good humour of our colleagues in making sure that people catch their flights.

Throughout the summer peak, Heathrow is also bolstering its ‘Here to Help’ team, which sees head office colleagues including all senior managers mobilised across the four terminals and on hand to assist passengers, answer questions and welcome them back to air travel. Passengers should look out for the ‘purple people’, who can help with everything from welcoming passengers and directing them to check-in desks, to advising and assisting passengers with preparing hand luggage to pass through security.

To help ensure a smooth journey through the airport, we are encouraging passengers to prepare themselves ahead of arriving, with three easy steps:

Check your terminal in advance

Complete all travel paperwork before leaving home

Get hand luggage security ready, remembering rules of liquids and large electricals

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “I want to thank our colleagues and Team Heathrow partners who are working tirelessly to make sure that millions of people can enjoy the benefits of travel once again.

“While we are still years away from passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels, reopening Terminal 4 will give airlines at Heathrow extra space across the airport, helping them manage the impact additional travel documents continue to have on check in times.

“To help ensure a smooth journey we will ensure head office colleagues are in the terminals helping passengers. Passengers can also help us to help them by getting set for travel before they arrive at the airport, by checking their terminal in advance, completing all travel paperwork at home and getting hand luggage ready for security checks.”