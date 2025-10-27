Hyatt and Homeinns Hotel Group Expand Strategic Relationship

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Homeinns Hotel Group have announced that their respective subsidiaries have entered into a strategic master franchise agreement to introduce Hyatt Studios hotels in China. This collaboration will expand Hyatt’s portfolio in the upper-midscale segment by adding hotels in Hyatt’s new extended-stay brand in one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality markets.

As leading hospitality companies in China and the United States, Hyatt and Homeinns Hotel Group will leverage their respective strengths and resources for the development of Hyatt Studios extended-stay hotels throughout vibrant business and travel destinations throughout China. Under the master franchise agreement, Homeinns Hotel Group plans to open 50 Hyatt Studios branded hotels in the next several years and develop a robust pipeline to drive future growth across China.

Part of Hyatt’s Essentials portfolio, the Hyatt Studios brand makes extended stays feel even more like home by offering guests the essentials that matter most while creating efficient growth opportunities for owners. The Essentials portfolio, which also includes Caption by Hyatt, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Select, and UrCove, is designed for everyday business and leisure travelers who look for consistency, modern amenities, and value in their stays.

Conceived based on direct input from hotel developers and listening closely to the needs of guests, the Hyatt Studios brand prioritizes scalable development options and an efficient operating model designed to adapt to local market needs. The Hyatt Studios brand broadens the guest experiences offered by World of Hyatt, a highly acclaimed loyalty program, which has grown in membership by 27% per year since 2017. Guests can anticipate the high quality and contemporary style that is characteristic of Hyatt, with rooms that emulate studio apartments offering dedicated space to work, relax or dine. First announced in 2023, the Hyatt Studios brand is designed to meet growing demand for extended stays with studio-style rooms, kitchenettes, and workspaces.

“This agreement with Homeinns Hotel Group builds on our strategic path, enabling us to bring Hyatt’s brand and operational standards into a growing segment,” said Stephen Ho, President – Greater China and Growth, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “In China, one of our most important markets, Hyatt Studios will strengthen our ability to serve more stay occasions in more cities, in alignment with our long-term strategy.”

“Our collaboration with Hyatt has always been guided by shared values, mutual trust, and a long-term vision for China’s hospitality market,” said David Sun, Chairman & CEO of Homeinns Hotel Group. “Together, we have already demonstrated the strength of this collaboration through the successful launch of the UrCove brand. Building on that success, we are now extending our relationship into the extended-stay segment with Hyatt Studios. With the introduction of the brand, we look forward to crafting a localized, tailored experience for the Chinese market – especially for the younger generation of travelers. With Hyatt’s global expertise and Homeinns Hotel Group’s local market knowledge, we are confident this next chapter will deliver meaningful results for both guests and owners across China.”

“This agreement marks the next chapter of our collaboration with Homeinns Hotel Group and underscores Hyatt’s commitment to scaling our brands thoughtfully in China, a cornerstone market for our global growth,” said Owen Xing, Executive Managing Director, Growth & Operations, Greater China, Hyatt. “Over the next several years we plan to add at least 50 Hyatt Studios hotels in first and second tier cities across China, reflecting our strong relationships with major companies such as Homeinns Hotel Group, and confidence in China’s long-term potential. These planned Hyatt Studios will extend our Essentials portfolio and broaden the choices available to World of Hyatt members, while reinforcing Hyatt’s growth momentum across the region.”