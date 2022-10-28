IHG Hotels & Resorts signs first Vignette Collection hotel in Zimbabwe, Africa

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with HOC Hospitality Investments Ltd., for a new build Vignette hotel in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. The signing marks the brand’s foray into Middle East and Africa region, as the 10th Vignette hotel, coinciding with its first Anniversary.

Vignette Collection is a family of one-of-a-kind exclusive hotels curated for guests seeking rich and varied independent stay experiences. Where luxury meets purpose, Vignette Collection hotels weave responsibility, community, and locality together and exist to make a positive impact in every way.

House of Chinhara – Vignette Collection will open in January 2026 in the city of Victoria Falls and offer an urban resort hospitality option to over 250,000 annual tourist visitors. The awe-inspiring waterfall, one of the largest in the world, and its Rainforest National Park and Elephant Trails attract leisure visitors seeking both serenity and adventure. However, following the recent designation of the town as a financial services Special Economic Zone and the creation of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, the area is expected to see a significant increase in corporate and MICE demand as well.

Based in the city centre, and just 20km from the airport, the House of Chinhara is made up of 99 keys and includes 2 F&B outlets, and 3 bars/cafes on site. Guests can also make use of its health club and 800 sqm of spa/retail space. Also catering to corporate demand, the hotel will include four meeting rooms comprising 620 sqm, with the largest room hosting up to 360 people in a theatre style layout.

The hotel will complement the Six Senses Victoria Falls, which is also being developed by HOC Hospitality Investments Ltd. as the brand’s first riverside game lodge resort in the Victoria Falls National Park buffer zone, a UNESCO Protected Area. The property will have 54 rooms and three food and beverage outlets including an all-day dining, a specialty dining, and a signature dining & sundowner bar, as well as a spa, integrated retail and concept store.

Speaking on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “The signing of this 10th Vignette hotel is a key milestone, as the brand is fast gaining strength across the world and enabling the expansion of our Luxury and Lifestyle offering worldwide. Following the pandemic, we expect that luxury guests will continue to make more considered travel choices and seek more customised experiences and personal enrichment with community engagement and sustainability at the heart. Luxury meets purpose at Vignette Collection hotels and an integral part of creating an authentic guest experience is the opportunity to engage with the local community in a positive way. Victoria Falls is a key destination for international travellers, across both tourism and business segments, and we’re pleased to partner with HOC Hospitality Investments to bring a new hotel to the region that allows our guests to experience the varied wonders of this magnificent destination.”

Aaron Chinhara, HOC Hospitality Investments Ltd. said: “We are pleased to partner with IHG on bringing both Six Senses and a Vignette collection brand to Zimbabwe creating a truly world class destination for international visitors, whilst creating positive impact on the surroundings and local communities. We trust IHG’s powerful enterprise, including their renewed IHG One Rewards loyalty program in driving more guests to experience Victoria Falls, from our gateway location between the entrance of the city and attractions such as Rainforest National Park and Elephant trails.”

IHG’s Vignette Collection gives owners of world-class independent hotels the opportunity to retain their distinctive identity, while benefitting from a global scale and Luxury and Lifestyle expertise. Vignette Collection hotels are unique in their own right, with their own distinct outlook and story to tell, and this new signing is no exception. It joins existing Vignette properties across countries including Portugal, Austria, Thailand and Australia, but House of Chinhara marks the brand’s first foray into the IMEA region.

The town of Victoria Falls is located in the northwest of Zimbabwe on the border with Zambia and has a population of 35,000, which increases up to 10-fold through tourist visitation annually. While the town is remote in relation to the rest of the country, it enjoys a central location in the region relative to South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique, and Malawi.