TUI UK DRIVES FORWARD EXPANSION TO ITS CITY BREAK COLLECTION

TUI has significantly increased its city break portfolio from 121 hotels in five cities to 3,400 hotels in 48 cities over the past 18 months, with the ambition to offer 4000+ hotels across 60 cities, by the end of 2022.

With ABTA’s recent holiday habits report showing a high demand for city break holidays (32%) amongst Brits, proving just as popular as beach holidays (34%), TUI is adding further cities to its ever-expanding offering. Most recent launches include cities such as; Cape Town, Venice, Hamburg, Toronto, and New Orleans, with more to come over the next two months. From weekends in Europe to adventures in far-flung destinations, city favourites New York, Rome, Paris and Vegas, TUI city breaks come in all shapes and sizes.

Richard Sofer, Commercial & Business Development Director at TUI said: “With shorter break holidays in high demand, we’re delighted to be continually expanding our city break offering to our customers, allowing them to explore, sightsee and tap into different cultures around the World. We can provide a simple “one-stop shop” to help customers seamlessly book flexible packages.”

TUI City Breaks

Flexible flying – with leading airlines, giving you more choice on when and where you fly…

Handpicked hotels – with currently 48 hotels in the best locations, to accommodate for all budgets and needs

Transfers – which are optional, including private transfers as well as different transport options

TUI Experiences – from activities to tours including classic and alternative options

Hassle-free – all city break holidays are ABTA & ATOL protected, and come with 24-hour support via our Holidayline

