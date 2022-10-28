Hilton New York Times Square Reopens Its Doors

Hilton announced today the reopening of the 478-room Hilton New York Times Square, owned by Affiliates and/or funds managed by affiliates of Newbond Holdings, The Witkoff Group, and Apollo Global Management, Inc. and managed by Hilton.

The reopening of Hilton New York Times Square represents Hilton’s commitment and continued growth in the market.

“This is an incredibly vibrant time of year in New York, and the reopening of Hilton New York Times Square demonstrates our confidence in the resurgence of this iconic neighborhood,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton.

Enviably located on 42nd Street in the heart of Times Square and easily accessible from Grand Central, Penn Station and several Subway lines, Hilton New York Times Square is within steps of dozens of Broadway and off-Broadway shows, attractions and Restaurant Row. Soaring 44 stories above Times Square with some of the largest standard size rooms in the neighborhood, guests will enjoy incredible skyline and Hudson River views, with select rooms looking out to the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop. Guests looking to continue their fitness routine on the road can stop by the fitness center, complete with Peloton bikes

Part of the Hilton Hotels & Resorts portfolio, the property features three dining concepts, including Restaurant Above serving a daily breakfast buffet and a grab-and-go market featuring salads and sandwiches. Opening later this year is Pinnacle Bar, perfect for a nightcap with late-night snacks overlooking Times Square.

The pet-friendly Hilton New York Times Square participates in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Plus, with the Double Your Stay promotion, members can earn 2x Points on eligible stays, plus 2,000 Bonus Points, when checking out between Monday and Friday through Dec. 31, 2022. Members can register here or join Hilton Honors for free by enrolling online at www.hiltonhonors.com.

Hilton New York Times Square is located at 234 West 42nd Street, New York, New York 10036. For reservations, please visit Hilton.com or call (212) 913-9488.