IHG Hotels & Resorts partners 3 SEA stars to let fans travel like celebs

IHG Hotels & Resorts has partnered with three Southeast Asian stars – Yung Raja, Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc and Golf Pichaya – to unveil a series of guest experiences, offering consumers a chance to travel like stars as part of its “Guest How You Guest” marketing campaign.

As part of the all-new IHG One Rewards loyalty programme, several exclusive and thoughtfully chosen celebrity experiences will continue to be announced in the coming months available for members.

From a culturally immersive stay at Holiday Inn Singapore Little India handpicked by Singaporean-Indian rapper Yung Raja, to a recharging and relaxed stay itinerary at the Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road curated by actor Golf Pichaya, and to an indulgent Presidential Suite experience at the iconic InterContinental Hanoi Westlake by actress-model Ninh Duong Lan Ngọc – guests will have the opportunity to travel like their favourite personalities and be pampered the way they like to be pampered while on vacation.

According to IHG, celebrities are experts when it comes to living that hotel life, turning guest rooms into their personal sanctuaries as they travel the world. The hotel chain is now sharing that expertise as it aims to show the world that there is no one way to guest and all are welcome to travel on their own terms when they choose to stay at any of IHG’s hotels.

Rajit Sukumaran, MD, Southeast Asia and Korea for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the company makes space to care for all types of travellers. “Our collaborations with Yung Raja, Pichaya, and Ninh Duong allow us to bring that idea to life in a really special way and deliver a unique experience our guests will remember for years to come,” he added.

Guest How You Guest first kicked off in the US in August this year with singer Jazmine Sullivan and former tennis player Andy Roddick. It will arrive in Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam in November. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to IHG for additional information. IHG said previously that the launch was “the most extensive media campaign investment IHG has ever made for loyalty” and Guest How You Guest reflects a playful perspective of a personalized stay at an IHG hotel. It evokes a desire to travel, explore and indulge. The images and videos for the US campaign appeared online, in TV ads, magazines, billboards, murals and even subway stations.

The hotel chain rolled out its new IHG One Rewards loyalty programme in April this year featuring a redesigned logo. IHG One Rewards is anchored in mobile and gives guests “richer benefits, more ways to earn, and a new premier credit card”. A IHG One Rewards mobile app was also rolled out and is said to have more modern and personalised features.

