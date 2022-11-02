Rove Hotels’ lifestyle beach resort Opens in Ras Al Khaimah in 2024

Rove Hotels’ lifestyle beach resort will open on Al Marjan Island in 2024. Rove Al Marjan Island will be the Dubai brand’s first foray into the northern emirate and falls in line with wider ambitions to spread across the UAE, according to chiefs.

The 441-key hotel promises to be colourful and full of artworks while offering itself to the “value-conscious new generation of leisure travellers.” It will also have interconnecting rooms for families, a unique beach club concept, 24-hour boutique convenience store, outdoor pool, sundecks to relax, a 24-hour gym, a 24-hour self-service laundromat, luggage store rooms, safety deposit boxes, sofa beds for extra guests, mini-fridge and more.

Source: Hospitality Net