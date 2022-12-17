Hilton Continues Expansion of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in the Caribbean and Latin America

Hilton has announced the signing of the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand’s third property in Mexico, the new-build Waldorf Astoria San Miguel de Allende, expected to open in early 2025.

Located in the heart of one of the most sought-after vacation destinations in the country, Waldorf Astoria San Miguel de Allende will offer 120 hotel guest rooms and 24 best-in-class Waldorf Astoria branded residences in the colonial city, known for its architecture, thriving art scene and rich history. The property is owned by PEAKAIR GROUP, is being developed by Skyplus Developments Corp., and will be managed by Hilton.

“As global interest in luxury travel continues to rise, we are perfectly positioned at the forefront of the trend by expanding our offerings to welcome the discerning traveler in new and highly desirable destinations across the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president, development, architecture and construction, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “We are excited about the growth of our portfolio in the region and introducing our distinct brands in landmark locations, such as San Miguel de Allende. The city’s timeless surroundings and recognition as a luxury vacation spot make it a natural fit for the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand.”

With the arrival of Waldorf Astoria San Miguel de Allende in 2025, Hilton will bring yet another world-class destination to its prestigious Waldorf Astoria global portfolio of more than 30 iconic hotels and resorts, and 18 residential properties either open or in development. The addition strengthens Hilton’s luxury portfolio in Mexico, featuring Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Conrad Punta de Mita, Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, and the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Cancun. Hilton’s luxury growth in Mexico forms part of the company’s broader expansion plans in the country, where guests are currently welcomed at approximately 90 hotels and resorts across 12 Hilton brands, and approximately 25 additional properties make up the development pipeline.

Waldorf Astoria San Miguel de Allende will be located in the heart of a UNESCO World Heritage site, surrounded by the destination’s signature cobblestone streets and brightly colored Spanish-colonial buildings. Hotel guests will enjoy some of the area’s most impressive attractions within walking distance, including the renowned neo-Gothic church Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, a structure that dramatically rises above the city’s main center plaza. The hotel will also offer convenient access to lively restaurants, bars and local shops.

“San Miguel de Allende has been recognized as one of the most enchanting cities in the world in recent years, and we are thrilled to marry that appeal with the iconic Waldorf Astoria brand, which is known for its sense of place and community for guests,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, luxury brands, Hilton. “Hilton’s growing luxury portfolio in Mexico, including two Conrad Hotels & Resorts properties and two Waldorf Astoria Resorts, has been met with incredible guest satisfaction, and we look forward to creating even more opportunities for travelers to discover the destination through unforgettable experiences at Waldorf Astoria San Miguel de Allende.”

Waldorf Astoria San Miguel de Allende will form part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands, and feature 120 artfully designed guest rooms and suites, as well as 24 private residences managed by Hilton, providing owners with access to all hotel amenities and signature resident services. Hotel guests and residence owners will be able to utilize wellness-inspired amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga and meditation areas, a lavish and restorative destination-inspired spa, and a rooftop space with pools and relaxation areas offering stunning views of the city. An on-site art gallery and local artisan crafts store will also welcome guests, while family travelers will have access to the hotel’s kids and teens club. The array of amenities is complemented by the hotel’s culinary excellence, to be experienced across three restaurants, two bars and a coffee shop.

Throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton currently has a portfolio of 200 hotels welcoming travelers throughout the region, and a development pipeline of more than 100 hotels in various stages of design and construction.