Iberia signs codeshare deal with Hainan Airlines to grow China options

China and Spain are better connected by air as of now, thanks to the new codeshare agreement between Iberia and Hainan Airlines.

Iberia customers can now fly direct from Madrid to Shenzhen on a flight operated by Hainan.

Customers flying Iberia to Shanghai can also connect with Hainan Airlines to six other Chinese cities: Beijing, Haikou, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Xi’an, and also to Shenzhen.

Meanwhile, Hainan Airlines is adding its flight code on Iberia’s three weekly Madrid-Shanghai flights, and on flights to 20 other Iberia destinations in Europe.

These include Spain (Barcelona, Valencia, Majorca, Malaga, Seville, Gran Canaria, La Coruña, Bilbao, Vigo, Tenerife, Pamplona, Jerez, Asturias, Santiago, Lanzarote and Almeria), Italy (Turin, Milan and Bologna), and Portugal (Porto).

Iberia customer and network development manager, María Jesús López Solás, commented: “We’re delighted by this codeshare accord with Hainan Airlines, because this agreement represents a major step forward in extending our coverage of China and our access to the Chinese market.

“We are certain that this advance in connectivity will contribute to the growth of tourism in both directions, as well as trade.”

Iberia is the leading carrier on routes between Europe and Latin America and it flies to 136 destinations in 47 countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Middle East and Asia.

Liu Jichun, vice president of Hainan Airlines, said “Hainan Airlines is always looking for opportunities to provide more options to our customers and to improve the end-to-end travel experience.

“We are thrilled to be working with Iberia to provide travellers with its renowned Iberia service and product all the way between China and Spain.”