Chiva-Som unveils plans for Zulal Wellness Resort in Qatar

Chiva-Som has announced the launch of a new wellness resort, Zulal Wellness Resort, in Qatar.

It is being branded as the largest wellness destination in the country, the first full-immersion wellness resort in the Middle East and the first centre for Traditional Arabic Integrative Medicine in the world.

The location is slated to open in the second quarter of 2020.

Msheireb Properties, a Qatar-based developer, has appointed Chiva-Som to operate and manage the resort in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of the country.

This is the first management and operating contract undertaken by market-leading wellness resort brand Chiva-Som, whose flagship in Hua Hin, Thailand has won global acclaim.

Representing a key departure for Chiva-Som, the resort will encompass a family wellness offering alongside its more familiar adults-only formula.

Spanning 280,000 square metres, the resort is around one hour’s drive from Qatar’s international hub of Doha, offering excellent accessibility from across the globe.

A specially developed menu of Arabic and Mediterranean wellness cuisine, as well as cutting-edge architecture and services inspired by local heritage, will ensure the position of Zulal Wellness Resort as a true showcase of Qatari culture, both traditional and modern.

Chiva-Som International Health Resort chief executive, Krip Rojanastien, said of the launch: “We are delighted to announce the opening next year of this project, on which we’ve been collaborating with Msheireb Properties.

“This is the first time we have embarked on a management and operating contract since the opening of our resort in Hua Hin in 1995.

“We are excited and proud to have created something completely new with Zulal Wellness Resort, which is the first in the world to showcase Traditional Arabic Integrative Medicine, while retaining the Chiva-Som DNA at every touchpoint.

“The ability to serve families in particular offers guests great flexibility, and we hope it will inspire wellness for a new generation.”

