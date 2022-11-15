Hyatt to Debut New Inclusive Collection Resort in Portugal

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced plans for the expansion of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection – a new global portfolio of distinct luxury all-inclusive resort brands – to Portugal with Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina. On the heels of Hyatt’s recently announced expansion plans for five all-inclusive resorts in Bulgaria, the planned debut of Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina will mark the Inclusive Collection brand portfolio’s entry into Portugal, following existing all-inclusive brand presence in Spain and Greece and introducing the signature Unlimited-Luxury® concept to the must-visit destination.

Leisure demand continues to fuel Hyatt’s thoughtful brand expansion in Europe, and today’s announcement signals the strength and reputation of Hyatt’s all-inclusive brands and the increased opportunity to introduce the luxury all-inclusive experience to more guests and World of Hyatt loyalty members around the world.

Expected to open once renovations are complete in early 2024, Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina will offer the guests of all ages the ability to enjoy access to more than 10 a la carte restaurants, seven bars, unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room service, daily activities, nightly entertainment and more. Programing for all-ages also includes an onsite water park, an Explorer’s Club for kids, a Core Zone for teens, and a 9,800-square-foot (3,000-square-meter) spa for adults to unwind. The resort will also include exclusive adults-only areas and reserved spaces for preferred guests looking for an even more elevated guest experience.

“With Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina, we are thrilled to announce plans to introduce the Inclusive Collection to one of Europe’s leading island destinations, which will attract diverse travelers from around the world seeking immersive all-inclusive resort experiences,” said Jaime De La Mata, SVP of Business Development for EMEA at Apple Leisure Group.

Situated at a premium location to the serene island of Porto Santo, one of the key touristic attractions in Madeira, Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina resort will feature 366 luxury appointed guestrooms, ranging from standard rooms to luxury villas, as well as an onsite private beach and marina. The resort will be operationally managed by Apple Leisure Group, a Hyatt affiliate and owned by an institutional investor that will rely on Okami Hotels for the asset management of the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Portugal represents an ideal destination to bolster our position as a leader in the luxury all-inclusive category, while growing our brand footprint in sought-after destinations that matter to our guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, owners and operators,” said Javier Coll, Group President of Apple Leisure Group overseeing Global Business Development and Innovation.

World of Hyatt members can now enjoy program benefits, including earning and redeeming points, at must-visit Inclusive Collection resorts in destinations like Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, and the Caribbean. Inclusive Collection resorts in Europe are expected to begin participating in the World of Hyatt by year-end.