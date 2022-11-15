If it’s a glamorous party you seek, you won’t have to look any further than the historic Drake Hotel

If it’s a glamorous party you seek, you won’t have to look any further than the historic The Drake Hotel. Not only does the hotel’s Art Deco décor take you back to the Roaring 20s but it hosts one of Chicago’s biggest New Year’s Eve soirees.

Guests can don complimentary party hats and dance the night away to beats dropped by local Chicago DJs in The Drake Hotel’s elegant Gold Coast, French and Drake ballrooms, enjoy tasty hors d’oeuvres and desserts handcrafted by hotel chefs, countdown to a balloon drop and toast the new year with champagne. The celebration is put on by Chicago Scene and admission packages include overnight accommodations at the hotel, which offers deluxe guest rooms, family rooms and suites,

