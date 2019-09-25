Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid takes brand into Spain

Hyatt Hotels has opened the fully renovated, 169-room Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid, marking the brand’s entry into Spain.

Located on one of Madrid’s most iconic avenues, Paseo de la Castellana, the hotel aims to bring the brand’s signature intuitive services and energising experiences to business and leisure guests alike.

Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid is in close proximity to businesses, banks and embassies along with luxury retail shops and historic sites.

Just 30 minutes from the airport and on the Gregorio Marañón Metro line, travellers are well connected to explore the rest of the city.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Hyatt Regency brand to Spain with the opening of Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid,” said Monica Friera, general manager of Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid.

“With Madrid being one of Spain’s most significant commercial centres, we are confident the Hyatt Regency brand is the perfect fit to cater to business travellers, providing personalised care to help enable meaningful connections.”

Furthermore, the Hyatt Regency brand aims to make travel stress free by providing guests everything they need under one roof.

The hotel offers a full range of services and amenities, including flexible working spaces and expansive technology-enabled facilities for meetings and events.

“As a brand which focuses on creating seamless experiences for city travellers, Hyatt Regency delivers world-class hospitality that attracts Spanish and international travellers alike,” said Jordi Ferrer, chief executive of Hesperia Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel’s 169 rooms are bright and elegant, with 33 suites overlooking the impressive Paseo de la Castellena.

Top floor suites feature garden terraces and private hot tubs, where guests can enjoy exclusive views of the city.

Guest can enjoy an exquisite and unique culinary experience at the two Michelin-starred restaurant Santceloni, member of the Relais & Châteaux and Les Grandes Tables du Monde restaurant associations.

The hotel is also home to La Manzana, known for its innovative and creative seasonal market cuisine.