Hyatt Celebrates the Opening of Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Grand Hyatt Gurgaon in Delhi NCR today. The 442-room luxury hotel is the first Grand Hyatt property in Gurgaon, and is a dynamic luxury destination that will provide business and leisure travelers with an inspiring place to meet, work, celebrate and stay.

With awe-inspiring architecture, smart, sophisticated design, and exceptional service and amenities to match, Grand Hyatt hotels deliver a luxury travel experience beyond all expectations. Each Grand Hyatt property offers superior service within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture, inventive restaurants, luxury spas and sophisticated meeting spaces. With the opening of Grand Hyatt Mumbai in 2004, followed by Grand Hyatt Goa in 2011 and Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in 2018, the addition of Grand Hyatt Gurgaon marks the first in the city and the fourth Grand Hyatt-branded hotel in the country.

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is conveniently located in the commercial hub of the National Capital Region, amid high-end residential and commercial spaces. The hotel is part of a 29-acre complex and, the bold and vibrant design and architecture have been created by Foster+Partners, London – the globally renowned architectural, engineering, and integrated design firm. The site includes a unique high street shopping center and an office tower making Grand Hyatt Gurgaon an ideal location for visitors to the city.

“Located within a world-class city as well as a key destination for travelers, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon serves as a key milestone within Hyatt’s strategy to expand its luxury offerings in India, “ said Sunjae Sharma, Managing Director - India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt Hotels Corporation said. “We are truly excited to announce the opening of this striking new destination hotel in the heart of the Delhi NCR region and introduce guests to an elevated standard of grand living with state-of-the-art designs, inventive cuisines, impressive views and an unforgettable experience.”

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon stands out for its cutting-edge interior design by Hall of Fame awardee, Tony Chi & Associates, New York. The hotel will feature 442 luxurious guest rooms, including 45 suites and 55 service apartments, providing guests with a comfortable respite.

Aligned with the world-class food and beverage options the Grand Hyatt brand is known for, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is home to variety of distinct dining venues. The Parlour offers guests a curated tea menu of over 20 loose teas to choose from – including the restaurant’s own signature blends of Grand Grey & Grand Rose (Green), while also hosting an Artisan Coffee Program with COHOMA coffee. Bar Musui is the ideal sophisticated setting for an evening drink, offering spirits, wines, beers and carefully crafted classic cocktails from across the globe and accompanied by live jazz and blues music. Seasonally inspired menus can be found at Maison Maiya, which presents a theatrically-themed selection of Asian and European flavors and incorporates locally sourced products with a delicate blend of dietary options to appeal to a wide range of palates.

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon also features an expansive event space, including The Grand Ballroom and The Campus. The 7,500 square foot (700 square meter) Grand Ballroom welcomes guests with two live, interactive kitchens – the only luxury hotel in Gurgaon to offer this experience. The Campus, a 17,760 square foot (1,650 square meter) space inspired by the concept of university living, is a meeting space segregated into a Lecture Hall, Classrooms, Library, and Common Spaces. The venue features Culina – a live kitchen, live music room, personal bar, games room, and relaxation lounge where guests can unwind. The various spaces at The Campus are perfectly suited for private company meetings, coffee breaks and parties.

Hyatt is committed to advancing environmental action as part of World of Care, the organization’s global approach to environmental, social, governance (ESG) so that destinations around the world are vibrant for guests, colleagues and communities. Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is mitigating its environmental impact by using energy-consumption minimizing Lutron smart wireless switches as well as double-glazed windows in guest rooms, to minimize heat loss. The hotel’s water conservation efforts include using water-saving WCs throughout the property.

“The opening of Grand Hyatt Gurgaon in the millennium city of India is a momentous occasion,” said Tarun Seth, general manager, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon. “We are proud to offer guests one of the most sophisticated and smartly designed properties in the city with welcoming, upscale service and amenities to match.”