The Ritz-Carlton Club Elevated Experience Launches in Mainland China

The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, is elevating the journeys of its guests with enhanced offerings in The Ritz-Carlton Club across its 13 hotels in Mainland China.

From Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen to Guangzhou, Xi’an, and Harbin, The Club is a private sanctuary of unique indulgences, curated culinary journeys and personalized encounters that create deeply meaningful and memorable experiences for business and leisure guests.

The Club anticipates and meets the needs of the next generation of luxury guests who are seeking inspiration and balance in their lives even as they work and travel. Upon arrival at The Club, guests can expect a warm personal welcome into an exceptional world, where the Ladies & Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton have creatively redefined traditional perceptions of luxury, imbuing the idea with a deeper meaning that enrich, elevate and transform the experience.

“We are excited to invite travelers to enjoy expanded experiences within The Ritz-Carlton Club across our portfolio in Mainland China,” commented Donna McNamara, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. “We continually look for ways to innovate, ensuring we not only meet but surpass the needs of today’s luxury traveler, and we are thrilled to evolve The Ritz-Carlton Club experience for an even more curated, immersive, and invigorating escape.”

Immersive Experiences in The Ritz-Carlton Club

The Ritz-Carlton Club is a state of mind as much as it is a place. It is where guests can be immersed in what they seek, whether a private sanctuary of comfort and relaxation, or a greater appreciation of a destination’s culture and customs. Through curated interests and signature offerings, The Club is a place where guests become the creators of their own experiences. For example, at The Club Lounge in The Ritz-Carlton, Xi’an, guests are invited to participate in making terra cotta art, a traditional pottery craft that is part of Xi’an’s Intangible Cultural Heritage. At The Ritz-Carlton, Harbin, guests can try their hand at the charming traditional Oroqen art of birch bark painting. The Club welcomes guests traveling with their families with child-friendly amenities in a dedicated area, where little ones can have fun with games, coloring books, and craft activities.

Evocative Culinary Journeys

The dining experience in the Club Lounge has always been part of the inimitable offerings of The Club. Menus evoke narratives of the destination, and the impeccable attention of the Ladies & Gentlemen heightens the sense of immersion in rare luxury. The Club’s signature five meal offering encompasses breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, hors d’oeuvres, and cordials that highlight the best of local culinary arts. From classic Cantonese dim sum at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou to nightcaps composed from Yuhua green tea, a local specialty at The Ritz-Carlton, Nanjing, the curated dining journeys take guests to unexpected and delightful places. These may include forays into cocktail rituals and stories with a master of mixology in the evenings, or healthy seasonal organic ingredients unique to that particular destination.

Personalized Encounters

No two journeys are ever alike at The Ritz-Carlton Club. Days before their arrival, the Ladies & Gentlemen are already preparing to welcome guests by name, along with a personalized invitation to enjoy the amenities and programs at The Club Lounge. Guests are welcomed with seasonal and locally inspired amenities as well as a selection of thoughtful services such as complimentary pressing or laundry, tailored recommendations to nearby destinations, and meeting spaces exclusively for the use of guests at The Club. In the evenings, the housekeeping team brings specially selected turndown amenities for bedtime. Every detail is meticulously seen to, and every desire is anticipated in moments of genuine connection that will remain with guests long after they leave. Following a most memorable stay, Club guests are bid fond farewell with a thoughtful departure arrangement, together with a warm invitation to return.

“The desire for luxury travel is growing exponentially in China, and authentic experiences of local culture that complement traditional luxury hotel offerings have been well received by our next generation of guests,” said Lawrence Ng, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Greater China, Marriott International. “With the launch of the enhanced services of The Ritz-Carlton Club, we look forward to delivering many more thoughtful, luxury experiences for our Club guests during their stay with us.”