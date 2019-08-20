Hurtigruten to offer first ever UK departures in 2021

Hurtigruten has announced that for the first time in its 126-year history it will offer winter sailings from the port of Dover.

The departures form part of the cruise line’s new Norway Expedition 2021/22 programme.

Available from October 2021 to March 2022, the 14-day voyage will depart from Dover on board the MS Maud, one of three Hurtigruten vessels to be transformed into a premium hybrid powered expedition cruise ship.

Travelling along the coast of Norway, this voyage will offer more time in familiar and new ports.

In addition, there will be more expedition team members onboard, who will be on hand to share their knowledge of the Norwegian coastline and help guests find their inner explorer on and offshore.

Every day, guests will be offered a free activity to explore the local history, culture and wildlife that the majestic coastline of Norway offers.

From a visit to the North Cape, the most northerly part of Europe, to visits with a traditional fishing community guests will have the opportunity to explore some of countries best hidden gems.

Anthony Daniels, Hurtigruten UK MD, said: “We are delighted to launch our first ever season from Dover.

“This new route offers a truly exceptional way for guests to explore the coast of Norway and experience the Northern Lights all at the convenience and comfort of a UK departure.

“Not only will we take guests to new highlights, but with an increased presence of Expedition team leaders onboard we will help new and existing guest to become immersed in the rich wildlife and cultural offering of Norway.”

Summer sailings for Norway Expedition will also be available, but voyages will depart from Hamburg.

Barbara Buczek, chief commercial officer at the port of Dover, said: “Hurtigruten’s Expedition cruises have an amazing sense of adventure and are a fantastic advocate for green cruising that explores nature at its best.

“We are really excited to be working with Hurtigruten to bring a new winter cruise season to Dover, and to become their first ever UK port of call.”