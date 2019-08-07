Amadeus expands NDC partnership with United Airlines

Amadeus has announced a continued partnership to industrialise New Distribution Capability by developing, testing and bringing to market new content offerings.

Among the new offering will be United Airlines’ new corporate bundles and dynamic bundled fares.

These new products will allow customers to customise their travel on United with amenities such as Premier Access, checked bags, United Club access, and more, bundled together with customers’ reservations at a discounted price.

United has been an active member of Amadeus’ NDC [X] program for more than a year, providing inputs on how to jointly master a major industry change process.

United is now looking towards the implementation of NDC-enabled content later this year, followed by production phases in 2020.

Tye Radcliffe, director of distribution at United Airlines, said: “At United, our goal is to provide our customers with the best experiences from the moment they shop for their trip to the moment they return home.

“By collaborating with Amadeus, we are able to explore technology standards, like NDC, that will help us differentiate our offerings and provide a shopping experience that customers want when they book travel on United.”

The announcement marks a new milestone in anticipation of United’s NDC content being available via the Amadeus Travel Platform, where travel agencies around the globe can access the world’s most comprehensive and robust travel content.

It also demonstrates how both companies are jointly focused on developing and delivering the value proposition of NDC for all travel industry players and travellers.

Elena Avila, executive vice president of airlines, Americas, Amadeus, added: “Our close collaboration with United is significant on both a global and a regional stage.

“We continue to expand our reach in North America with global leaders like United, plus, the NDC collaboration helps move the entire industry forward in creating standards that benefit all industry players.

“The pace of change shows no signs of slowing, and we are confident that Amadeus’s investment in NDC and in travel technology innovation will help United achieve its short- and long-term goals.”