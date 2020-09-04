King to offer keynote at the Meetings Show 2020

Event planner Andy King, known for his role in planning the infamous Fyre Festival, is to share learnings from his illustrious 30-year career and top tips for success in an exclusive session for the Meetings Show.

King, who helped put together the ill-fated Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, will lead a virtual keynote session on Wednesday, October 21st.

Before working with jailed Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, King spent three decades building a successful event planning business, with a high-profile portfolio of clients including Disney, Vogue, the Rolling Stones and Beyoncé.

Known for his ‘above and beyond the job’ attitude, the New Yorker has continued to work in the industry through his company Inward Point, which champions zero waste, sustainable events, while raising money to pay back the out-of-pocket Fyre Festival contractors in the Bahamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his session for the Meetings Show, part of the platform’s comprehensive live and virtual education programme, King will reveal how his life changed following the airing of the Fyre Festival documentary on Netflix in 2019, give valuable tips on how to turn negatives into positives, offer insight into running sustainable events, and more.

Attendees will also have the chance to put their burning questions to King in the interactive session.

He said: “Part of my piece will be around overcoming failure.

“My message to event planners is ‘get out there and fail’.

“You don’t learn until you fail.

“Get out there and try new things.

“You learn more from your failures than your successes.”

The show’s new online platform will seamlessly integrate the education programme for pre-qualified buyers who are unable to physically attend, so they can access live and on-demand education content, including sessions designed specifically for a virtual audience.

More Information

Registration is open for the live show - taking place at Olympia London on October 19th-20th - and the virtual experience, which will run on October 19th-21st.