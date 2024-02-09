Emirates and Moët Hennessy Offer Elite Skywards Members Exclusive Trip to France

Emirates and Moët Hennessy ring in the new year with an exclusive, money-can’t-buy-experience for Skywards members. Starting from today, elite members can bid Miles with Skywards Exclusives for a chance to win a trip to France with LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) to discover the idyllic vineyards in Champagne and charming streets of Paris.

Starting from 250,000 Skywards Miles, the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity includes a two-day trip to Champagne and two-day trip to Paris. The offer is applicable to all Emirates Skywards Gold and Platinum members and valid for travel from 25 April until 29 April 2024*.

Sip and stroll through the Champagne region

From 25 to 27 April, members can expect:

A one-night hotel stay for two guests at the Royal Champagne, including all meals.

A one-night stay for two guests at Château de Saran, Moët & Chandon’s exclusive home, including all meals.

Exclusive tastings, cellar visits and vineyard explorations.

A bespoke Dom Pérignon tasting in the private lounge.

An exclusive Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage dinner.

A visit to the historic Abbey of Hautvillers.

City of lights and culinary delights

From 27 to 29 April, members can look forward to:

A two-night stay for two guests at Le Meurice Hotel, including all meals.

A fine dining experience with Moët & Chandon

Exclusive tour of the Dior Museum.

A Michelin-starred dinner with Dom Pérignon.

A visit to the Iris Van Herpen exhibition at Musée des Arts Décoratifs and Le Louvre.

A scenic cruise on the Seine River to end the holiday in style.

Enjoy the world’s best Champagne onboard Emirates

Emirates passengers have enjoyed Moët Hennessy Champagnes onboard for more than 30 years. Thanks to the airline’s long-standing partnership with the world’s leading Champagne producer, customers can enjoy exclusive and exceptional experiences tailored specifically for Skywards members.

Emirates is currently the only commercial airline in the world to serve Moët & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot onboard in Business Class, and Dom Pérignon in First Class. Customers travelling to and through Dubai can also enjoy a unique Moët & Chandon Champagne Lounge at the Emirates Business Class Lounge in Concourse B, paired with delicious canapes prepared by Michelin-starred chefs.

Since 2006, Emirates has invested more than USD 1 billion into its wine programme. The airline is also the number 1 global partner of Dom Pérignon, and currently offers more than 36 different varieties of French wines and Champagnes onboard its aircraft.

Feel the thrill with Skywards Exclusives

Emirates Skywards is renowned for offering its more than 30 million members bespoke and personalised rewards, in the air and on-ground. Skywards Exclusives is a unique airline loyalty programme initiative that provides members access to exclusive experiences from Emirates’ sponsorship portfolio.

Last year, the loyalty programme partnered with Dilmah Tea to offer members tea-inspired experiences and a chance to visit the lush tea plantations in Sri Lanka.

Members can also bid or redeem Miles and “feel the thrill” at some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events across football, golf, tennis, cricket and more.

For more information, visit exclusives.skywards.com.

*Terms and conditions apply

*Offer is valid for all Emirates Skywards Gold and Platinum members (worldwide)

*Transportation to/from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport; and to/from all activities listed in the itinerary is included.

*Offer excludes Emirates flight tickets to/from France.