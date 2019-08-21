Hope appointed chief operations officer at Flybe

Connect Airways has announced the appointment of Chris Hope as Flybe’s new chief operations officer.

He will take up the role from November 4th.

Reporting directly to Connect Airways’ chief executive Mark Anderson, Hope will take responsibility for Flybe’s ground and air operations and customer service.

Anderson commented: “I am delighted that Chris will be joining our leadership team.

“His experience is impressive - an inspirational leader who has successfully delivered significant change and improvement throughout his career.

“His appointment supports our delivery of a safe and secure operation while we continue to enhance the experience we offer our customers.”

With over thirty years of aviation experience, he has held a number of senior positions at easyJet including director of flight operations, head of operations strategy and change, and head of easyJet’s main base at Gatwick.

He is also a qualified captain, most recently flying the Airbus A320.

Hope added: “Flybe provides a vital service that ensures quick and affordable connectivity across the UK’s regions and beyond.

“I am delighted to join the team as it embarks on this exciting new journey and look forward to playing a key role in ensuring that the airline delivers on its considerable potential.

“I can’t wait to start!”