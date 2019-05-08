Vodusek to lead the Peninsula London

Peninsula Hotels has appointed Sonja Vodusek to the role of managing director of the Peninsula London.

She will take up the role at the start of February next year.

Enjoying a location overlooking Hyde Park Corner and the Wellington Arch, in the heart of Belgravia, the Peninsula London will welcome guests from 2021.

The 189-room hotel, which will showcase the best of British culture, art, and cuisine as well as the Peninsula Hotels’ hospitality, is located at one of the city’s most prestigious addresses.

Current general manager of the Peninsula Tokyo, a position she has held since 2015, Vodusek’s commitment to Peninsula Hotels extends back to 2010, when she first joined the Peninsula New York as hotel manager.

She subsequently went on to serve as general manager of the Peninsula Manila, a post she held until her appointment at the Peninsula Tokyo.

A native of Victoria, Australia, Vodusek holds diplomas in hotel and business management from the Blue Mountain International Hotel Management School in Sydney and the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, respectively.

“Since joining the Peninsula Hotels almost ten years ago, Sonja has proven herself to be an incredible leader and highly valued member of our team,” said Peter Borer, chief operating officer, the Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, owner and operator of the Peninsula Hotels.

“With her international experience and unwavering dedication to our guests, I am confident that under Sonja’s leadership, The Peninsula London will prove to be an exciting new addition to the remarkable city of London.”