Marriott signs for W Hotels property in Toronto, Canada

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Larco to bring W Hotels’ bold design to Toronto for the first time.

The nine-story, 255-room property located at 90 Bloor Street East in Toronto’s fashionable Yorkville neighbourhood, will be surrounded by high-end boutiques, galleries and design studios as well as chic cafes, polished bars and fine-dining restaurants.

The $40 million transformation will see the property’s guest rooms, restaurants and amenities overhauled.

The property is expected to open as W Toronto in summer 2020.

“We are applying a unique, vibrant sensibility to the upcoming W Toronto, one that has not been seen before in Toronto,” said Paul Cahill, area vice president, eastern Canada for Marriott International.

“The exciting evolution of this property into Toronto’s first W hotel is consistent with the ongoing evolution of this Toronto neighbourhood whose vibrancy, sophistication, and density continues to grow.

“This is a strategic location for the brand, and we foresee it welcoming international business and leisure travellers, but also becoming a destination for urban thrill-seekers.”

When it opens, W Toronto is expected to feature multiple food and beverage venues including: an indoor/outdoor lobby bar and lounge equipped with a DJ booth/recording studio for collaborating, broadcasting and recording podcasts; a specialty restaurant and a 9th floor roof top restaurant, accessible from street level with a glass exterior elevator; and a unique coffee and cocktail bar.

W Toronto will also feature a 3,300 square foot fitness facility and 4,800 square feet of meeting space to serve as a unique venue for social and corporate events.

This signing also underscores Marriott’s growing luxury portfolio in Canada, where the company now has seven open luxury hotels along with additional luxury hotel projects expected to be announced before year-end.