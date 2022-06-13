Hong Kong Tourism Board launches Arts in Hong Kong

Hong Kong comes alive this summer as HKTB launches ARTS IN HONG KONG, a year-long campaign to showcase the city’s extraordinary and enduring appeal as an arts and cultural hub on a global stage.

The ARTS IN HONG KONG campaign will support international events, in-depth community arts, cultural tours, interactive art tech experiences, art fairs, new openings and much more in celebration of the city’s incredible art scene. The programme launched in May, anchored by perennial stalwarts Art Basel and Christie’s Hong Kong Spring Auctions, plus a supporting cast of innovative new events and venues such as Palace Museum, which will open 2nd July 2022, as well as M+, French May and Art Central.

HKTB Executive Director Mr Dane Cheng comments, “In-depth travel experiences have become a major global trend, and arts and culture are a key driver of this trend. The Hong Kong Tourism Board has organised an ‘Art Month’ promotion for the past nine years when international events were held in town to generate city-wide art vibes. As well as the staging of large-scale events, new world-class art landmarks such as M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum are also opening their doors, boosting Hong Kong’s allure as an arts and cultural travel destination. As the city’s arts scene becomes richer than ever, the HKTB will make ‘Arts in Hong Kong’ a year-round promotional platform to raise awareness of the city’s always-on, diverse experience of arts and culture, and establish Hong Kong as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.”

Hong Kong is nominated as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination 2022 and Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 by World Travel Awards.