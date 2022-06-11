Windstar Cruises’ reimagined Star Pride makes debut in Greece

U.S. headquartered small ship cruise line Windstar Cruises announces the debut of its all-suite Star Plus Class Star Pride yacht,, sailing from Athens on a sold-out, eight-day voyage to Barcelona, stopping at ports including Gythion, Corfu, Argostoli, Messina (Taormina), Trapani, and Cagliari. Star Pride is the third and final of Windstar’s Star Plus Class yachts to emerge from Italy’s Fincantieri shipyard following a complex lengthening and transformation project.

Now, all six of the line’s all-suite and sailing yachts are back in the water cruising while requiring vaccines of all passengers and crew amongst a host of health and safety precautions including testing and high-tech air filtration.

The line’s three all-suite Star Plus Class yachts (Star Breeze, Star Legend, and Star Pride) underwent major transformations, with an investment of more than $250 million. Star Breeze was the first to launch in June of 2021, with Star Legend as the second in September of 2021, showcasing new suites and expanded outdoor and indoor public spaces. The yachts are also more environmentally friendly with new efficient engines, generators, and advanced wastewater treatment systems.

All three yachts increased in maximum capacity from 212 guests to 312 and provide more of what Windstar’s customers want, like additional dining experiences (one is an outdoor barbecue concept with grilling guru Steven Raichlen and the other a Spanish small plates restaurant from Anthony Sasso, one of the youngest chefs to be recognized by the Michelin Guide), a true spa and fitness center, an elegant infinity pool, and more outdoor deck areas.

“To have completed this project amidst a global pandemic is nothing short of amazing,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We’re grateful to our ownership and to our partners for sticking with it, and to our customers for their excitement and support of these new products. We are seeing our highest guest satisfaction surveys on the new Star Class yachts, with the highest Net Promoter Scores in our brand’s history. Our guests and travel advisors really love the product we created on Star Class.”

The three all-suite yachts, together with Windstar’s three classic sailing yachts, remain small enough to continue to visit the special small ports and waterways of the world.

Windstar Cruises is nominated as World’s Leading Specialist Cruise Line 2021 by World Travel Awards.