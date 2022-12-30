HKTB Warmly Welcomes the HKSAR Government’s Lifting of All Anti-Pandemic Inbound Control Measures

Dr Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), warmly welcomed the Hong Kong SAR Government’s announcement of lifting all mandatory PCR test requirements for all inbound travellers upon arrival in Hong Kong,

as well as the lifting of quarantine orders, the Vaccine Pass and other measures starting from tomorrow (29 December), sending the travel trade and tourism-related sectors a New Year’s gift, “The new measures mark a key milestone for tourism revival and the full reopening of the tourism doors of Hong Kong. Visitors can now fully enjoy Hong Kong’s diverse offerings once they arrive in town. We believe this will attract visitors to Hong Kong from around the world.”

Dr Pang added that, taking into account the pace of outbound travel resumption in different visitor source markets, HKTB will gradually step up promotions in overseas and Mainland markets to uphold Hong Kong’s status as a world-class travel destination.