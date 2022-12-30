New Self-Guided Audio Tours Inspire Visitors to Experience Abu Dhabi at Their Own Pace

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched two new self-guided audio tours on the VoiceMap app to highlight some of the emirate’s amazing natural landscapes and unique urban treasures.

Available on Google Play and the App Store, the VoiceMap now features tours of the Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve and the long-standing dining spots of the Al Zahiyah neighbourhood.

The VoiceMap app already features five audio tours dedicated to Abu Dhabi that were launched last year, including the Abu Dhabi Skyline Tour, Modern Heritage Tour of Downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Hosn Site Architecture Tour, Al Ain Nature and History Tour, and Liwa Forts Tour.

The latest additions to VoiceMap’s Abu Dhabi library reflect the increased interest among residents and visitors to explore the diverse natural assets and cultural experiences of the emirate by themselves at their own pace.

Developed with the support of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve Tour takes inquisitive travellers on a fascinating journey into the past, enlightening them about fossil formations that are more than 120,000 years old, spread over seven square kilometres.

The conservation area offers visitors a unique opportunity to stroll along an illuminated three-kilometre trail and enjoy the scenic views of the incredible eco-tourism site. Visitors can also enjoy music and light shows which take place throughout opening hours and can be viewed from the amphitheatre, which holds up to 200 visitors. The site also features various food and beverage trucks in dedicated areas.

During the last period, EAD implemented an integrated plan to develop the reserve, which included developing the site’s infrastructure to add more activities that visitors can enjoy during their visit to the reserve.

The Al Wathba Fossils Dunes Reserve welcomes visitors from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 9:00 am - 12:00 midnight from Friday to Sunday.

Several longstanding establishments, including streetside cafes and bakeries, were recently awarded the ‘Urban Treasures’ status by DCT Abu Dhabi in recognition of their contribution to the social fabric of the emirate.

Using the VoiceMap app, foodies can also hop around the city on the Abu Dhabi Urban Treasures Food Tour to savour culinary delights such as Mexican-style chicken shawarmas, spicy Indian kebabs and traditional Arabic desserts.

Designed to encourage residents and visitors to explore Abu Dhabi at their own pace, these audio tours showcase how heritage and modernity co-exist in the emirate with its exciting, inspiring and restorative experiences to suit all passion points.

Perfect for travellers and those on a budget, VoiceMap’s Abu Dhabi library is available for free, with an option to download the audio files for offline use.