Hirsch to lead Six Senses New York

Six Senses Hotels has announced the appointment of Dant Hirsch as general manager of Six Senses New York.

The hotel will become the group’s first North American property and is scheduled to open in 2020.

Hirsch brings more than 16-years of top-level international hotel experience, joining Six Senses from his most recent role as general manager at the Dominick New York.

Before this, he was a regional general manager at Como Hotels & Resorts in the Americas, where he oversaw all developmental initiatives and renovations.

Previous positions include general manager at the Faena Miami Beach.

Hirsch graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of science degree in hotel and restaurant management.

During his university years, he developed his love for fitness, playing ice hockey at competitive levels and winning three ACHA National Championships.

He later completed the general manager’s programme at Cornell University.

Six Senses New York is a key element of The XI - two unique, twisting towers designed by world-renowned architect Bjarke Ingels in an unparalleled location between Manhattan’s popular High Line and the Hudson River.

Guestrooms and suites designed by celebrated Parisian firm Gilles & Boissier are contemporary in style, offering every modern convenience wedded to a calm ambience of natural-hued fabrics and furnishings.