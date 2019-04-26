València reports strong tourism position as key summer season approaches

Tourism in the city of València has continued to grow during the first four months of the year.

According to data published by the INE (National Institute of Statistics - Spain), it has shown an improvement in the number of overnight stays and visitors and has also shown a positive change in profitability indicators for tourism: RevPAR, hotel occupancy and the average price.

The city also reflects a more authentic and distinctive identity, due to the targeted promotion campaigns and a history based upon product-related programmes.

As a result, overnight stays increased by 4.1 per cent from January to April, reaching 1,514,643.

From the total number of overnight stays, 37 per cent of these are domestic and 63 per cent international overnight stays.

The major markets for the city of València are growing, with the UK showing a total of 5.2 per cent increase.

In terms of travellers, numbers grew by 3.3 per cent to 653,673 and the total growth of international travellers increased by 9.8 per cent.

In addition, up until May - the latest data published by AENA (Spain’s Airport Operator) - the number of passengers at València Airport grew at a rate of 12.3 per cent.

An increase in seats for airlines predicts a good summer season driven by international visitors.

In fact, there are 6.5 million seats for this summer months.

As for the number of seats offered the United Kingdom had the biggest increase with an impressive 23.9 per cent growth.

The airport now has a total of 114 direct routes with 14 new summer connections from all main markets.