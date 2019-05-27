Eva Air takes delivery of first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Eva Air has celebrated the delivery of its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.

The plane is the first of 20 super-efficient 787-10s the carrier plans to use on high-density routes within Asia from this summer.

The airline, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, already operates a fleet of four 787-9 Dreamliners.

“The 787 Dreamliner has become the flagship of our fleet and we will leverage the plane’s unrivalled fuel efficiency, reliability and size to operate high-density markets in Asia,” said Steve Lin, chairman of Eva Air.

“The 787-10 offers around 15 per cent more cabin space and cargo capacity compared to our existing 787-9s and this added capability will allow us to explore new opportunities for future growth in the emerging markets within Asia Pacific.”

Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced GEnx engines, Eva Air’s 787-10 is the largest member of the fuel-efficient and passenger-pleasing Dreamliner family.

At 68 meters long, the 787-10 can serve 342 passengers in a two-class configuration, which is 38 more seats than Eva Air’s 787-9 Dreamliner.

“Eva Air is an award-winning carrier and has formed a dynamic long-haul fleet.

“With their 777-300ERs, 787-9s and now the 787-10, Eva Air will have an incredible widebody family to serve its passengers and grow its international network for many years to come,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing of the Boeing Company.

A member of Star Alliance, EVA Air serves international routes with approximately 565 weekly flights.