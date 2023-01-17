Hilton Motif Seattle Debuts in the Heart of the Emerald City

Hilton has announced the opening of the 319-room Hilton Motif Seattle. The hotel, formerly Motif Seattle, is located in a prime downtown area, offering a rooftop restaurant and bar and more than 36,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

“We are delighted to welcome Hilton Motif Seattle to our portfolio and look forward to showcasing our signature hospitality to guests visiting the Emerald City, a bustling destination that thrives with industrial, commercial, and cultural activity,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “At Hilton we are committed to putting the right hotel in the right place at the right time, and this property’s prime location, paired with our service and Hilton Honors guest-loyalty program, creates an incredible stay for travelers to Seattle.”

Located on Fifth Avenue between Pike Place Market and Union Street, the downtown hotel lies within walking distance from the waterfront, the Space Needle, Chihuly Garden and the newly expanded Seattle Convention Center. Guests looking to explore the city can easily stroll to the Seattle Monorail and for air travelers, the hotel is conveniently located near the light rail to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

“Just blocks from the waterfront and iconic Pike Place Market, our flagship brand is proud to extend our signature hospitality to guests visiting Seattle with the debut of Hilton Motif Seattle,” said Leonard Gooz, global brand head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. “The property’s locally inspired spacious guest rooms, exceptional meetings and events offerings and stunning rooftop dining destination provide a sophisticated yet inviting place to experience all the city has to offer.”

Accommodations

With sweeping views from the city skyline to the Puget Sound, the property honors Seattle’s innovative edge with 319 guestrooms and suites. With an earthy color palette, the guest rooms pay homage to the Pacific Northwest surroundings and feature local artistry and décor. The spacious guest rooms feel like residences, with each room offering a vestibule, and premier rooms offering a mini living room area with a couch or plush chair for lounging and comfort. Suites start at 770 square feet, with a private wet bar, locally commissioned artwork influenced by the local music scene, expansive living areas and unobstructed views from the building’s highest floors. The pet-friendly hotel creates an inviting atmosphere for furry friends, with plush dog beds, canine treats and food and water bowls.

Dining

Consistently voted amongst the best rooftop bars in America, Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails is the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar located on the fifth floor serving handcrafted libations and locally inspired fare featuring wild seafood, foraged mushrooms and the best of the Pacific Northwest. The largest patio bar in downtown Seattle, the restaurant is partially tented throughout the rainy season so guests can continue to enjoy the rooftop views. For guests looking to pair a bit of sport with their cocktail, Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails offers the only rooftop curling rink in Washington, available during the winter months. Reservations are required for the curling and cocktails experience.

Guests looking for snacks and light bites can also visit the grab-and-go market in the lobby.

Meetings and Events

Whether hosting an event for 680 guests or a small meeting for 15, Hilton Motif Seattle offers more than 32,400 square feet of indoor dedicated meeting and conference facilities including two grand ballrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city. Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails is also available for private events for up to 260 guests, with more than 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

Hilton Motif Seattle offers an array of amenities, including electric vehicle charging stations, a business center and a fitness center. The property participates in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 19 world-class brands. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app.