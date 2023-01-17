Why We Love the Bangkok Riverside Fest!

The Bangkok Riverside Fest 2023 held on the 3rd – 5th February along the Chao Praya River next to Anantara Riverside Resort is filled with endless activities and events for all the family.

Peruse the open-air vintage shopping, dance the night away with live DJ’s and concerts, dine on fabulous food and drink, and cheer for your favourite at the exciting river races. Here are the things we love the most that make the event stand out from the crowd:

1) Elephant Boat Race

The highlight of the event. Watch as current champions the Royal Thai Navy Seals compete against seven other teams in this high-stakes competition in beautiful Thai long-tail boats. The races culminate in a prestigious awards ceremony on Sunday evening.

2) Music

What’s a festival without music! Dance away to live DJ sets and some of Thailand’s biggest artists who will be putting on mini outdoor concerts. On Friday, guests will groove to PiXXiE, Poly Cat, and V Violet. Saturday will bring out MEAN, Lipta, and 4Eve; and finally, Patrickananda and Wanyai and Mon Monik will be closing out the show on Sunday.

3) Dog Friendly

Bring the whole family! This wonderful weekend event is fun for all ages and members of the clan, including the four-legged kind with plenty of space for them to run and play.

4) Paddle-Boarding and Kayaking

Marvel at the riverside as professional kayakers and stand-up paddle boarders take part in a number of high-intensity fun races. Watch in wonder as they avoid falling into the river!

5) Tug of War

Enjoy the intensity of the tug-of-war style boat battles on the water as rowers compete in this friendly, powerful game on the water. Be prepared to get splashed!

6) The Gourmet Zone

There’s something for everyone. Feast on a mix of festival food staples, Thai street food classics and international dishes from Thailand’s top restaurants and Bangkok’s favourite chefs.

7) Beer and Wine Garden

A relaxing area for guests to sit back and cool down sipping an indulgent artisan cocktail, chilled glass of wine or craft beer, watching the festival goers as they stroll by.

8) Flea Market

Peruse the colourful flea market and indulge in some retail therapy while simultaneously supporting local artisans and independent businesses, selling everything from clothing, local handcraft items and souvenirs.

9) Keep the Kids Entertained

With kite making from the Thai Kite Festival Association and a Playzone including Euro Bungee and a Zorbbal Race Track, the festival will keep the little ones and the young at heart entertained.

10) All for a Good Cause

There’s nothing better than celebrating in style and knowing it’s all for a good cause. Not only does the festival aim to capture the spirit of community and celebrating local culture, it also raises charitable donations for elephant-related projects throughout Thailand.

For more information about Bangkok Riverside Fest and to buy festival tickets, please visit www.bangkokriversidefest.com. For Anantara Riverside room bookings, please visit www.anantara.com/en/riverside-bangkok/offers