Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail signed for 2023 opening in Qatar

InterContinental Hotel Group has signed a management agreement with Qatari holding company, Al Sraiya Hotels & Hospitality Group, to debut its global upper-upscale boutique brand, Hotel Indigo, in the country.

A new built property, Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail is due to open in 2023 and will feature 200 rooms.

Established in 2004, Hotel Indigo now has a presence in more than 15 countries with over 100 hotels, and nearly another 100 hotels in the pipeline.

Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail will be strategically located in Lusail Marina, Qatar’s newest urban centre, which is just 30 kilometres from the airport and will feature marinas, residential areas, commercial districts, luxury shopping and leisure facilities, as well as an entertainment district.

On opening in 2023, the hotel will feature an array of leisure facilities such as a spa, a gymnasium and a swimming pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring a three-meal restaurant, a neighbourhood café, a lobby lounge and an executive lounge, Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail will offer a variety of dining options and exclusive food and beverage concepts.

The hotel will also feature meeting and banqueting facilities.

Commenting on the partnership, Pascal Gauvin, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: “After the success of the recently opened Staybridge Suites Hotel in Lusail, we are delighted to once again partner with Al Sraiya Hotels & Hospitality Group to open another hotel in Qatar, especially in a visionary development such as Lusail Marina.

“As the guest profile visiting the country diversifies, the hospitality sector in Qatar continues to evolve.

“The introduction of the Hotel Indigo brand in Lusail will respond to the growing demand for upscale lifestyle hotels in the market and also demonstrates our commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030.

“We look forward to offering a unique, locally inspired boutique hotel experience to our guests with the reassurance of a global brand, when we open our doors in 2023.”

Al Sraiya Hotels & Hospitality Group is part of Al Sraiya Holding Group.