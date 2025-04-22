‘Heroes and Villains’ Themed Disney Destiny Sets Sail for Legendary Family Holidays in November 2025

Beginning in November 2025, the Disney Destiny will draw on the legacies of Disney’s larger-than-life heroes and villains to forge a legendary cruise holiday steeped in the lore of illustrious Disney stories. The new Disney Cruise Line ship will debut one-of-a-kind venues and experiences that complement the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line holiday legendary.

Part of Disney Cruise Line’s unprecedented period of growth and expansion, the Disney Destiny – sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure – will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on 20th November 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

One-of-a-Kind ‘Heroes and Villains’ Design

For the Disney Destiny, the Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering teams are summoning some of Disney’s most powerful tales of heroism and purpose to forge a first-of-its-kind design theme: “Heroes and Villains.” Onboard, guests will be inspired, encouraged and empowered by heroes and villains alike, universally beloved for their strength of character and distinctive personalities. The ship will be a celebration of the bold, charismatic and driven characters at the heart of the many myths and legends, fairytales and fantasies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Disney Parks. And, for the first time in Disney Cruise Line history, a Marvel Super Hero will be the signature stern character on the Disney Destiny, with a larger-than-life sculpture of Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots decorating the filigree on the back of the ship.

Legendary Family Dining Experiences

Disney Cruise Line will debut a brand-new family dining experience exclusive to the Disney Destiny, complementing two guest-favourite restaurants from the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure.

The iconic songs and legendary moments of “The Lion King” will come to life at Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, a first-of-its-kind dining experience celebrating the renowned Walt Disney Animation Studios film. As families dine, a colourful ensemble of live musicians and storytellers will take the stage and present a retelling of Simba’s story from cub to king, along with a musical journey through the award-winning soundtrack. A uniquely themed menu with authentic African spice blends, sauces, grains and produce will underscore this exceptional dining experience, allowing families to expand their horizons with traditional dishes from across the continent and discover new spins on Disney Cruise Line guest-favourite dishes.

Guests will also be invited to an out-of-this-world celebration of Marvel Super Heroes at Worlds of Marvel and to celebrate the legacy of Disney animation at 1923. At Worlds of Marvel, families will eat to the beat of an awesome mix of hit songs and test their knowledge of the Marvel Universe, all as an onscreen story unfolds starring the lively duo of Rocket and Groot from the blockbuster Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy” films.

1923, named for the founding year of The Walt Disney Company, will celebrate the legacy of Disney animation in an elegant setting imbued with classic Hollywood glamour. With more than 1,000 drawings, props and other tools of the animation trade on display, the artwork of 1923 will showcase tales of heroes and villains in “Hercules,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Big Hero 6,” “Wreck-It Ralph” and more.

The Disney Destiny will continue Disney Cruise Line’s innovative family dining concept, where guests experience one of three imaginative restaurants each night accompanied by a dedicated service team that is assigned to their family throughout the voyage.

Families will also enjoy convenient meals and snacks with a variety of dining options, including quick bites, casual dining, 24-hour room service and gourmet cafes — including Café Megara and Café Merida, two new walk-up cafes just off the Grand Hall inspired by Disney Animation’s “Hercules” and Pixar Animation Studios’ “Brave.”

The all-new Edna Á La Mode Sweets will be a one-of-a-kind confectionary where a marvelous selection of handmade gelato, ice cream, cookies, sweets and specialty treats will be served from Edna Mode’s lab, where the famed fashion designer whips up outfits for the world’s most famous Supers in Pixar’s “The Incredibles” films.

Epic Entertainment Bringing Disney Lore to Life

Like all Disney Cruise Line ships, the Disney Destiny will offer spectacular entertainment for the whole family, featuring the debut of brand-new experiences and the return of guest-favourite shows and activities that immerse families in legendary worlds, both real and imagined, through unparalleled Disney storytelling.

The Grand Hall of the Disney Destiny will be its most striking and prominent gathering space, a living theatre where heroes and villains from across the Disney universe take centre stage and interact with guests in thrilling ways. Inspired by the rich lore, distinctive iconography and vibrant palette of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” films — including a stunning statue of the Black Panther himself at the heart of the space — this kinetic environment will come to life with immersive shows and interactive programming. The ever-changing Grand Hall will even react to the presence of certain characters through 360-degree lighting effects that fill the room with life and colour, taking on the signature aura of some of the biggest personalities of Disney, Marvel beyond.

Just off the Grand Hall, guests will write their own holiday legends at Saga, a central hub for daytime family activities and adult-exclusive evening entertainment. The two-story, state-of-the-art venue will host a variety of interactive shows and events, including classics like “Match Your Mate” and “Family Time Game Show,” in an elevated environment that takes cues from the architecture of Wakanda.

The Walt Disney Theatre will be an opulent show palace that comes alive with original Broadway-style productions, including an all-new headliner developed exclusively for the Disney Destiny: “Disney Hercules,” a dazzling retelling of the beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios film. Complete with show-stopping performances, legendary music and state-of-the-art effects, this modern adaptation will “go the distance” to recount the timeless tale starring Hercules, Megara, Hades and the larger-than-life personalities of their mythical world.

Every cruise aboard the Disney Destiny will also include live performances of “Frozen, A Musical Spectacular” and “Disney Seas the Adventure.” The former is a guest-favourite whimsical retelling of the iconic Disney Animation film, while the latter is an original Disney Cruise Line show featuring Captain Minnie Mouse, Goofy and a host of beloved Disney and Pixar characters.

Both heroes and villains from across the Disney universe will take centre stage aboard the Disney Destiny, including a fearsome assembly of schemers and scoundrels at sea. Guests will encounter formidable foes — such as Hades, Captain Hook and Mr. Smee — along with some of Disney’s most mischievous and misunderstood personalities, like Captain Jack Sparrow and Bruno, through a variety of shows, meet-and-greets and special appearances throughout the ship.

The Disney Destiny will introduce exclusive new ways to interact with favourite villains, rogues and mischief-makers, including:

Two brand-new entertainment experiences with Cruella de Vil, where guests can either put their personal style to the test on Cruella’s very own wretched runway or take part in a bit of treble-making as they create a lyrical tribute to her marvelousness.

Dr. Facilier will be lurking around the Grand Hall with dazzling parlour tricks, sleights of hand and games of chance.

Maleficent will hold court at Saga, where guests can witness her magical prowess from afar or dare to approach her for an up-close and personal demonstration.

Loki, the fan-favourite character from Marvel Studios’ films and the “Loki” television series, will try to declare himself ruler of the ship and its occupants, creating chaos throughout the voyage with grand proclamations, questionable storytelling, surprise competitions and more.

Other guest-favourite entertainment experiences coming to the Disney Destiny will include:

Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party, a roguish nighttime spectacular featuring a live rock band and Disney Cruise Line’s famous fireworks at sea;

“The Incredibles”-themed family competitions and free-play sports at Hero Zone, a futuristic sports arena where physical activity blends with imagination;

Disney Uncharted Adventure, an interactive experience that uses guests’ mobile devices to join favourite Disney and Pixar heroes on virtual quests throughout the ship; and

All-you-can-watch complimentary movie showings at the Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas, with daily showings of classic and first-run films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and more.

Wickedly Good Escapes for Adults

Aboard the Disney Destiny, adults will explore, relax, dine and play with venues, offerings and entertainment tailored just for them. Nearly every bar and lounge aboard the ship will feature brand-new designs and menus inspired by the larger-than-life personalities of epic Disney stories, brought to life through elevated interpretation and refined theming.

An evening at De Vil’s piano lounge located just off the Grand Hall will be a lavish affair emblematic of the bar’s namesake, the fabulously over-the-top Disney villain Cruella de Vil. Guests will wind down in style with trendy martinis, chic cocktails, and glamorous wines and bubblies in an extravagant atmosphere evoking Cruella’s infamous flair for style, from the Hollywood Regency-inspired aesthetic to the signature colour palette of black, white and red.

Inspired by the iconic “Pirates of the Caribbean” attractions at Disney Parks around the world, Cask & Cannon will be an eclectic yet cozy pub furnished with “acquired” treasures (read: pillaged and pilfered). Visiting buccaneers will cheer and jeer during live televised sporting events as they indulge in an extensive menu of rare, specialty and vintage rums and a selection of “bootlegged” brews developed specially for the venue and served straight from the barrel in true pirate style.

The Sanctum will be Disney Cruise Line’s first lounge inspired by the powerful sorcerers and mystical artifacts of Doctor Strange, featuring familiar icons like the Cloak of Levitation and spell books from the library of Kamar-Taj. The centrally located entertainment parlour will host a variety of activities throughout the voyage, offering guests a magical array of mocktails, cocktails, spirits and coffees along with entrancing tableside beverage experiences and exclusive menu items that seemingly materialize from across the multiverse.

Foolish mortals will be welcomed to sip spirited craft cocktails among the 999 happy haunts of Disney Parks lore at the Haunted Mansion Parlor. Debuting aboard the Disney Treasure in December 2024, the bar will invoke inspiration from the original theme park attraction with a nautical twist exclusive to Disney Cruise Line.

Adult-exclusive spaces on board the Disney Destiny will also include:

A suite of premium dining venues including Palo Steakhouse, combining authentic Italian dining with the refinement of a modern steakhouse; Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, offering gourmet, French-inspired cuisine in a romantic and intimate atmosphere; and The Rose, an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail.

Quiet Cove, a peaceful refuge in sun-drenched serenity set away from the bustle of family activities that will feature a luxurious infinity pool, poolside bar and chic café.

Senses Spa, a tranquil oasis that will offer indulgent spa and beauty treatments in private treatment rooms, lavish spa villas, and steam and aromatherapy rooms; and Senses Fitness, a state-of-the-art exercise and wellness facility.

Untangled Salon, a chic venue for high-end hairstyling and beauty services, and Hook’s Barbery, a unique twist on a traditional men’s salon with a “hidden” bar.

Feats of Fun Under the Sun

Guests are destined to ride, fly, chase the wind and touch the sky on the stunning upper decks of the Disney Destiny, where three distinctly themed districts first introduced aboard the Disney Wish will offer fun water features, quick and casual dining options, and plenty of space to relax and soak up the sun.

In an expansive district themed to Mickey and friends, families will discover seven pools staggered among tiered decks, an abundance of luxe lounge chairs, an imaginative take on fast-casual fare with a festive character twist and a thrilling water attraction, AquaMouse.

The Disney Destiny will debut a quirky AquaMouse storyline filled with Disney Animation villains: “Sing a Silly Song.” The new show will exemplify the signature silliness of Mickey Mouse animated shorts as Mickey and Minnie lead guests on a seemingly ominous trek to the peak of Villain Mountain. When faced with some of the most fearsome villains of Disney Animation lore, the duo will employ a silly song — and a bit of pixie dust — to transform each chilling encounter into a wacky surprise.

Little cruisers will delight in a water wonderland themed to Pixar’s “Toy Story” designed especially for families with toddlers and young children, including a splash zone, wading pool, family waterslide and smoothie bar.

‘Main Character Energy’ for Kids, Tweens and Teens

Aboard the Disney Destiny, children will become the heroes of their own epic Disney adventures. Dedicated spaces for kids of all ages will offer imaginative programming facilitated with the care and expertise of Disney-trained counsellors and special playtime with Disney friends.

Children ages 3 to 10 will enter the captivating worlds of favourite Disney stories at Disney’s Oceaneer Club, a wonderland of immersive spaces themed to Marvel Super Heroes, Disney princesses, Star Wars heroes, Disney Imagineers, and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

It’s a Small World Nursery will offer babysitting services for little cruisers aged 6 months to 3 years in a whimsical environment inspired by the beloved Disney attraction.

At Edge, tweens ages 11 to 13 will have fun, make friends and play games in a bright, colourful hangout inspired by a New York City loft.

For guests ages 14 to 17, Vibe will be a trendy loft where teens can meet new friends, watch movies, play games and participate in group activities created just for them.

Hero-Worthy Accommodations

With luxurious accommodations that embrace the duality in every great story, a hero’s welcome will be waiting for guests aboard the Disney Destiny. Each stateroom will showcase custom artwork depicting the epic journeys of famous Disney legends, evoking a sense of awe and inspiration as families rest, reconnect and dream of far-off places.

Like every Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Destiny will offer spacious, comfortable and functional staterooms that uniquely meet the needs of families. Most staterooms will feature Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bath concept, and many will offer the option of a connecting door that adjoins staterooms to accommodate larger groups.

Concierge guests aboard the Disney Destiny will receive a premium level of dedicated service and access to exclusive areas and amenities throughout their voyage, including a concierge lounge and private sun deck. Large, lavishly appointed concierge staterooms and suites will draw guests into the enigmatic world of Disney Animation’s “Fantasia” through elegant, water colour-style artwork, while seven special oceanview rooms located directly above the bridge and adorned in the distinctive iconography of Pixar’s “The Incredibles” will provide awe-inspiring, floor-to-ceiling views.

In four royal suites of heroic proportions, guests will be empowered by epic stories to embrace their own destinies. Celebrating the majestic powers and noble gallantry at the heart of Disney Animation’s “Hercules,” the Hero Suites will be inspired by Greco-Roman architecture, colours and patterns. The boldly themed IncrediSuites will invoke the exhilarating exploits of “The Incredibles” through a streamlined mid-century modern aesthetic inspired by the Pixar films.

In true Iron Man style, the Destiny Tower Suite will take the Disney Destiny motif to new heights — literally. This opulent Marvel-inspired penthouse will honour Iron Man’s mighty legacy with a luxurious take on the sleek, industrial designs of Tony Stark. Set high in the ship’s forward funnel, this nearly 2,000-square-foot suite will offer incredible views through an expansive two-story window; designated areas for eating, sleeping and playing; and other perks like a full kitchen and private ensuite elevator.

A Legend in the Making

The Disney Destiny will be approximately 144,000 gross tons and powered by liquefied natural gas. Its delivery is part of a multi-year expansion of the Disney Cruise Line fleet that includes the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure; the Disney Adventure that will homeport in Singapore; an agreement with Disney and Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLC) to bring Disney cruise holidays to Japan in 2029; and the recently announced addition of four ships between 2027 and 2031.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a holiday, guests can visit www.disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 0800 171 2317 or contact their travel agent.