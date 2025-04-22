Four Off-the-Beaten Path Italian Destination Recommendations for 2025 From The Genuine Experience

Italy-bound travelers looking to beat the crowds this summer can turn to The Genuine Experience, a leader in sustainable travel that crafts immersive journeys focused on Italian culinary traditions, wellness, and adventure. The culinary tour provider has released its list of underrated Italian destinations for 2025. Here are four destinations to explore before the secret is out:

Valchiusella & Canavese (Piedmont) – Just 1.5 to 2 hours from Milan, this is a lesser-known mountain area known for its excellent wines, cheeses, and fresh alpine air. A hidden gem for those wanting to escape the crowds and discover a more intimate side of Italy.

Filicudi (Sicily) – One of seven islands that make up the Aeolian archipelago, Filicudi is perfect for travelers in search of remoteness, beauty, and a deeper connection with nature and tradition. This is a place to enjoy fishing with locals, grilling fresh-caught fish on the boat and long nature walks.

Amatrice & L’Aquila (Lazio & Abruzzo) – Just a couple of hours from Rome FCO Airport, these areas are rich in culinary heritage (think Norcia’s cured meats and the birthplace of Amatriciana), and they also offer beautiful natural parks with opportunities for trekking, canoeing, and open-air exploration.

Carloforte & Cagliari (Sardinia) – San Pietro Island is home to Carloforte, a town with a strong tuna fishing tradition and breathtaking beaches and cliffs. Cagliari, Sardinia’s capital, is vibrant and well-rounded — combining history, culture, seaside relaxation, and great shopping.



“More and more, our clients are asking to explore parts of Italy that lie beyond the typical hotspots,” says Livio Colapinto, co-founder of The Genuine Experience. “They’re looking for authentic, intimate moments—meeting locals, understanding how they live, and tapping into a slower rhythm of life. The villages and rural corners we explore aren’t just scenic—they’re regenerative. These are places where time stretches, digital noise fades, and a different kind of connection becomes possible. In today’s fast-paced world, that sense of stillness and depth is increasingly rare—and incredibly valuable.”