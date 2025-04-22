TAT Hosts Amazing Thailand Festival in Bhutan 2025

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted the first-ever Amazing Thailand Festival in Bhutan 2025 on 19–20 April at Clock Tower Square in Thimphu. The event, part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, aimed to boost Thailand’s image and attract Bhutanese travellers as part of a strategic push into high-potential South Asian markets.

H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, honoured the festival with a visit on 20 April, experiencing Thailand’s soft power first-hand through the “5 Must-Do Experiences” and engaging with various cultural booths. His presence reaffirmed the close ties between Thailand and Bhutan and helped inspire deeper interest in Thai tourism among Bhutanese visitors.

The opening ceremony on 19 April was graced by H.E. Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of Thailand to Bhutan, and Mr. Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Honorable Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment of Bhutan. The festival was organised under the leadership of Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, along with Miss Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, and Mr. Khemathat Archawathamrong of the Thai Trade Center in Dhaka, supported by other key TAT executives.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “It is an honour to bring the Amazing Thailand Festival to the heart of Thimphu. This event is more than a celebration of Thai food, art, and tradition—it is a meaningful exchange between two nations bound by mutual respect and shared cultural values. We hope this festival deepens the friendship between Thailand and Bhutan, and inspires many to discover the beauty, creativity, and warm spirit of Amazing Thailand.”

The two-day event spotlighted Thailand’s soft power through the “5Fs” – Food, Film, Fashion, Festival, and Fight – alongside the “5 Must-Do Experiences in Thailand,” brought to life through interactive activities and cultural showcases.

Visitors explored Thai culinary delights (Must Taste) with cooking demonstrations of Phat Thai, tofu stir-fry with basil, Som Tam (papaya salad), herbal drinks, and Bua Loi (glutinous rice balls in coconut milk). Traditional arts and crafts (Must Try), such as umbrella painting and tung making, were featured alongside Thai massage sessions and Muay Thai workshops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locally made Thai products and souvenirs (Must Buy), including elephant keychains and Muay Thai shorts, showcased the richness of Thai craftsmanship. A themed photo zone (Must Seek) featured iconic Thai elements such as tuk-tuks, beach scenery, Muay Thai fighters, and traditional dance.

Live performances throughout the festival (Must See) offered immersive experiences of Thai heritage, from classical dance to the dynamic artistry of Muay Thai.

The Bhutanese travel market, while relatively small, holds strong potential. In 2024, a total of 21,581 Bhutanese tourists visited Thailand – a 6.02% increase from 2023. Popular reasons for travel include leisure, education, and medical treatment, with beach holidays, wellness tourism, shopping, and family trips being top choices. From 1 January to 9 April 2025 alone, Thailand has already welcomed 9,545 Bhutanese visitors, indicating continued growth.